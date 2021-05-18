Live-in relationship morally, socially not acceptable: Punjab HC

Live-in relationships are socially and morally not acceptable, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently observed while declining to grant protection to a couple seeking protection of their life.

The petitioner couple — a 19-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh and a 22-year-old man from Punjab — had moved the High Court seeking directions to Punjab Police to protect their life and liberty from the woman’s family.

The bench of Justice HS Madaan, after hearing the matter said, “As a matter of fact, the petitioners in the garb of filing the present petition are seeking seal of approval on their live-in-relationship, which is morally and socially not acceptable and no protection order in the petition can be passed. The petition stands dismissed accordingly.”

The petitioner couple, through their counsel, advocate J S Thakur, had submitted that they had been in a relationship for the past four years. However, the woman’s family was opposed to their inter-caste marriage. Fearing a threat to their lives and liberty, they ran away from their house. They sought protection from the court in order to proceed with their wedding.

The petitioners told the court that after being threatened by the woman’s family members, they had given a representation in April to the concerned SSP of Punjab Police through email. Since they continued to receive threats, they decided to approach the High Court for protection and security.