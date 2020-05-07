Follow Us:
Thursday, May 07, 2020
COVID19
Live now

LIVE UPDATES: Evacuation operation of Indians stranded abroad to begin today

Of the 64 flights, 15 would be to Kerala, 11 each to Delhi and Tamil Nadu, seven each to Maharashtra and Telangana, and the rest to Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 7, 2020 9:20:37 am
Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are expected to receive Indian nationals stranded abroad today. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)

Nearly 15,000 Indians stranded overseas are expected to return on special Air India flights from 12 countries over a week, starting Thursday. The government will operate 64 flights until May 13 and use three Navy ships, as part of Phase I of an evacuation plan. Of the 64 flights, 15 would be to Kerala, 11 each to Delhi and Tamil Nadu, seven each to Maharashtra and Telangana, and the rest to Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

Today, on day-1, four flights will arrive in Kerala’s Cochin and Kozhikode airport from Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Dubai and Doha with approximately 200 passengers in each flight. Another flight will arrive in Delhi from Malaysia, two flights to Mumbai from UK and Singapore and one to Ahmedabad. The MHA on Monday said “medical screening of passengers” would be done before a flight. “Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel,” it said.

“On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Aarogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government. Covid-19 test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols. State Governments are being advised to make arrangements,” it said.

Follow coronavirus LIVE updates 

Sources said this plan may turn out to be the country’s largest evacuation operation. While the numbers are dynamic, they could go up to 2 lakh Indians — the only playbook New Delhi has, in terms of scale, is the 1990 airlift of 1.7 lakh people from Kuwait following its invasion by Iraq.

Live Blog

India is set to airlift thousand of its citizens stranded in abroad. Today, four flights will arrive in Kerala's Cochin and Kozhikode airport from Abu Dabhi, Riyadh, Dubai and Doha.

09:18 (IST)07 May 2020
Steps to be followed by passengers on arrival

This is how India is set to receive evacuees:

*Passengers on arrival will be first medically screened

*They will be sent to quarantine facilities for 14 days

* COVID test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols

* On reaching, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app


* Tickets for these flights, which will be operated by Air India, will have to be purchased by the passengers.

09:07 (IST)07 May 2020
Airlift schedule Day-1: Flights will arrive in Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmadabad

Today, on day-1, four flights will arrive in Kerala’s Cochin and Kozhikode airport from Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Dubai and Doha with approximately 200 passengers in each flight. Another flight will arrive in Delhi from Malaysia, two flights to Mumbai from UK and Singapore and one to Ahmedabad. 

08:58 (IST)07 May 2020
Kochi airport set to receive evacuees from Middle East

With Indians stranded in the Middle East to be evacuated from Thursday, elaborate safety measures have been put in place at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), where the first flight from Abu Dhabi is expected at night. The first flight from Abu Dhabi will have 179 passengers, and the airport is fully prepared to receive them, a CIAL spokesperson said. The aircraft, which has been disinfected, will have a special parking bay and aerobridge. Passengers will be examined with thermal scanners and temperature guns before they enter the terminal. Symptomatic passengers will have a dedicated way to an ambulance for transport to hospital, while asymptomatic passengers will be taken to a health desk for basic examination. Read more

08:56 (IST)07 May 2020
Delhi airport prepares for over 3,600 evacuees

The Delhi International Airport will see over 3,600 Indian nationals stranded in other countries being flown in over the coming week. Starting Thursday, the evacuation process will continue for a week with over 14 flights coming in from Malaysia, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, USA, Philippines and Singapore. The first flight is from Malaysia with over 250 passengers. Airport authorities have stated that the flights will land at Terminal 3. As per the flight plan prepared by the External Affairs Ministry, the Delhi Airport won’t see more than three evacuation flights a day. Read more

08:46 (IST)07 May 2020

Hello, welcome to our LIVE blog. Today, India will begin airlifting  thousands of Indian nationals  stranded overseas. According to sources, this coulb be country's largest evacuation operation. Follow this space for more updates. 

14 flights in a week: Delhi airport prepares for over 3,600 evacuees The evacuees will be medically screened upon arrival and sent to quarantine facilities, for at least seven to 14 days, depending on the states.

A day after the Indian government’s announcement to repatriate Indians stranded in 12 countries, the website of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) crashed on Wednesday afternoon.

“The MOCA website is down due to unprecedented traffic. Team NIC (National Informatics Centre) is working on it. Details regarding evacuation flights will be put up on the Air India website soon. Kindly check there directly. Our apologies for the inconvenience caused,” the ministry said on Twitter at 12.22 PM on Wednesday.

Read | Delhi airport prepares for over 3,600 evacuees

Even as the government announced on Monday that the process of evacuating stranded Indians from overseas will begin on May 7, sources in the Ministry of Tourism said the process of repatriation of foreigners who were stranded in India is almost complete now. As per their estimates, around 30,000 international visitors stranded in various parts of the country, have returned to their home countries by now through several rescue flights operating from key airports.

Read more | Kochi airport set to receive evacuees from Middle East

Over 4,000 stranded foreigners were helped through the ‘Stranded in India’ portal launched by the Ministry of Tourism a few days after the lockdown was announced in March, a senior official told The Indian Express.

[ie_content_priority_driven hlabel="Coronavirus Explained" link="https://indianexpress.com/" hlink="https://indianexpress.com/section/explained/" pid="6372640" mlabel="Click here for more" mlink="https://indianexpress.com/about/coronavirus/"]

However, sources said, there are many others who are still stranded in various parts of the country. According to the Ministry of Tourism, “Around a thousand international visitors are confined to their hotel rooms since they could not afford the rescue flights, which were quite expensive.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.