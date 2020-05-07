LIVE UPDATES: Evacuation operation of Indians stranded abroad to begin today

Nearly 15,000 Indians stranded overseas are expected to return on special Air India flights from 12 countries over a week, starting Thursday. The government will operate 64 flights until May 13 and use three Navy ships, as part of Phase I of an evacuation plan. Of the 64 flights, 15 would be to Kerala, 11 each to Delhi and Tamil Nadu, seven each to Maharashtra and Telangana, and the rest to Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.
Today, on day-1, four flights will arrive in Kerala’s Cochin and Kozhikode airport from Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Dubai and Doha with approximately 200 passengers in each flight. Another flight will arrive in Delhi from Malaysia, two flights to Mumbai from UK and Singapore and one to Ahmedabad. The MHA on Monday said “medical screening of passengers” would be done before a flight. “Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel,” it said.
“On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Aarogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government. Covid-19 test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols. State Governments are being advised to make arrangements,” it said.
Sources said this plan may turn out to be the country’s largest evacuation operation. While the numbers are dynamic, they could go up to 2 lakh Indians — the only playbook New Delhi has, in terms of scale, is the 1990 airlift of 1.7 lakh people from Kuwait following its invasion by Iraq.
This is how India is set to receive evacuees:
*Passengers on arrival will be first medically screened
*They will be sent to quarantine facilities for 14 days
* COVID test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols
* On reaching, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app
* Tickets for these flights, which will be operated by Air India, will have to be purchased by the passengers.
With Indians stranded in the Middle East to be evacuated from Thursday, elaborate safety measures have been put in place at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), where the first flight from Abu Dhabi is expected at night. The first flight from Abu Dhabi will have 179 passengers, and the airport is fully prepared to receive them, a CIAL spokesperson said. The aircraft, which has been disinfected, will have a special parking bay and aerobridge. Passengers will be examined with thermal scanners and temperature guns before they enter the terminal. Symptomatic passengers will have a dedicated way to an ambulance for transport to hospital, while asymptomatic passengers will be taken to a health desk for basic examination. Read more
The Delhi International Airport will see over 3,600 Indian nationals stranded in other countries being flown in over the coming week. Starting Thursday, the evacuation process will continue for a week with over 14 flights coming in from Malaysia, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, USA, Philippines and Singapore. The first flight is from Malaysia with over 250 passengers. Airport authorities have stated that the flights will land at Terminal 3. As per the flight plan prepared by the External Affairs Ministry, the Delhi Airport won’t see more than three evacuation flights a day. Read more
