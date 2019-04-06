LIVE UPDATES: Mission of this nature can’t be kept secret, says DRDO chief on ASAT

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is addressing the media in Delhi on Mission Shakti project. The organisation is briefing the media on the technical aspects of the anti-satellite missile that was launched recently, amid criticism from NASA regarding the safety concerns of the mission.
While addressing the media persons, DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that the safety of space assets has been ensured while launching the mission. He said the team has worked diligently keeping in mind the safety of ISS (International Space Station) too.
Interestingly, DRDO’s press interaction with media comes just five days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Mission Shakti will boost country's military capability also: DRDO
While asserting that Mission Shakti will boost the country's military capability, Reddy said: "The country has shown ground-based direct hit deterrence capability, it works for the defence also."
Space has gained importance in the military domain: DRDO chief
The DRDO chief said that space has gained importance in the military domain. "When a country like India has done an exercise like this and shown capability of interception of a target, you have shown the capability for such operations. Best way of defence is to have deterrence," he told ANI.
Mission of this nature after a test is conducted can’t be kept secret: DRDO chief
Reacting to senior Congress leader PM Chidambaram's statement on Mission Shakti, DRDO Chief G Satheesh Reddy said: "Mission of this nature after a test is conducted can’t be kept secret. The satellite is tracked by many stations across the world. All necessary permissions were taken."
