LIVE UPDATES: Mission of this nature can’t be kept secret, says DRDO chief on ASAT

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is addressing the media in Delhi on Mission Shakti project. The organisation is briefing the media on the technical aspects of the anti-satellite missile that was launched recently, amid criticism from NASA regarding the safety concerns of the mission.

While addressing the media persons, DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that the safety of space assets has been ensured while launching the mission. He said the team has worked diligently keeping in mind the safety of ISS (International Space Station) too.

Interestingly, DRDO’s press interaction with media comes just five days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.