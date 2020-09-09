Coronavirus Live Updates: With 89,706 new cases, India crosses 43 lakh

Workers sanitize an area after health workers take swab samples for Covid-19 testing in New Delhi on September 8, 2020. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 43,70,129, after the country detected 89,706 additional cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am Wednesday. With 1,115 deaths, the toll now stands at 73,890. The states with the highest number of Covid-19 cases are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Except in containment zones, the Union Health Ministry has allowed schools to reopen across the country from September 21. The gradual resumption will begin with students of Classes 9 to 12, in a staggered manner. The advisory states that attendance will be voluntary and “only to seek guidance from teachers”. Online classes will continue.

Just a few days ago, India became the second country with the largest caseload, after the United States, which has 6,326,510 cases. India is followed by Brazil (4,162,073), Russia (1,032,354) and Peru (691,575). However, in terms of deaths due to Covid-19, India ranks third after the US (189,637) and Brazil (127,464).

There are over 27.47 million cases of Covid-19 across the world, and 893,290 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. The pandemic has spread to more than 210 countries and territories.