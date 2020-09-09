scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Coronavirus Live Updates: With 89,706 new cases, India crosses 43 lakh

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: The states with the highest number of Covid-19 cases are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: September 9, 2020 10:10:27 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, coronavirus today news, covid 19 vaccine, coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india newsWorkers sanitize an area after health workers take swab samples for Covid-19 testing in New Delhi on September 8, 2020. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 43,70,129, after the country detected 89,706 additional cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am Wednesday. With 1,115 deaths, the toll now stands at 73,890. The states with the highest number of Covid-19 cases are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Except in containment zones, the Union Health Ministry has allowed schools to reopen across the country from September 21. The gradual resumption will begin with students of Classes 9 to 12, in a staggered manner. The advisory states that attendance will be voluntary and “only to seek guidance from teachers”. Online classes will continue.

Just a few days ago, India became the second country with the largest caseload, after the United States, which has 6,326,510 cases. India is followed by Brazil (4,162,073), Russia (1,032,354) and Peru (691,575). However, in terms of deaths due to Covid-19, India ranks third after the US (189,637) and Brazil (127,464).

There are over 27.47 million cases of Covid-19 across the world, and 893,290 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. The pandemic has spread to more than 210 countries and territories.

Live Blog

10:10 (IST)09 Sep 2020
SOPs for reopening of schools: No sports or assembly, call senior students in slots

The Union Health Ministry Tuesday released guidelines for schools to reopen from September 21. Some of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) will include:

  • Only schools outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen
  • Gradual reopening starting with senior students of Classes 9 to 12
  • Prior to reopening, all work areas should be sanitized
  • Attendance will be voluntary, and only to seek guidance from teachers. This will be subject to the written consent of parents/guardians
  • Online classes will continue
  • Guidance activities will be staggered with students being allocated specific time for reporting
  • Entry points will have hand sanitisers, thermal screening for temperature
  • All schools to have markings on the floor to ensure social distancing
  • Morning assembly, sports and any event or activity that could lead to crowding will not be allowed
  • Sharing of items such as class notes and stationery among students will be prohibited

10:06 (IST)09 Sep 2020
Now halted, AstraZeneca trials were on in India too

Phase-3 clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Oxford University, have been halted worldwide after one participant in England reported serious side-effects. This is the same vaccine whose phase-2 trials had started in India as well last month. Permission to carry out phase-3 trials in India has also been granted. This vaccine has for long been considered one of the most promising ones that are being developed. More than a billion doses of this vaccine has already been pre-booked by countries, even as the human trials were continuing. Read Amitabh Sinha's report

09:57 (IST)09 Sep 2020
India's Covid-19 cases rise by 89,706 to cross 43 lakh

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 43,70,129, after the country detected 89,706 additional cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am Wednesday. With 1,115 deaths, the toll now stands at 73,890. The states with the highest number of Covid-19 cases are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

coronavirus, coronavirus news, coronavirus today news, covid 19 vaccine, coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india news A healthcare worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing at a construction site in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 43 lakh mark on Wednesday, after 89,706 new cases were recorded the previous day. With 1,115 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll rose to 73,890. India's caseload includes 8,97,394 active cases and 33,98,845 recoveries.

The Union Health Ministry has allowed a phased reopening of schools and colleges from September 21. The gradual resumption will begin with students of Classes 9 to 12 on a "voluntary basis".

“Prior to resumption of activities, all work areas intended for teaching/demonstrations etc., including laboratories, other common utility areas shall be sanitized with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution, with particular attention to frequently touched surfaces,” the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) announced by the Health Ministry states.

Attendance for students will be voluntary and only to seek guidance from teachers. Online classes will continue. Those attending school will have to wear masks compulsorily. “This will be subject to the written consent of their parents/guardians. Such visits and teacher–student interaction must be organized in a staggered manner,” the SOP states.

