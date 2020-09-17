scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 97,000 cases in single-day spike, tally crosses 5.1 million

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: Globally, nearly 30 million people have been infected with as many as 939,427 fatalities. The United States continued to the worst affected followed by India and Brazil.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 17, 2020 9:42:24 am
Flouting social distancing norms, several gather at the Mallikghat flower market in Kolkata on Thursday morning.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The Covid-19 tally in India continued to record a massive surge with at 97,894 cases being registered in a single day. While the overally tally zoomed past 5.1 million, the death toll also increased from 82,066 to 83,198, according to latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Wednesday, Opposition parties and ruling BJP crossed swords in Rajya Sabha as it began a discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic. The Opposition slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a nationwide lockdown in March with just four hours’ notice and accused the Centre of not financially supporting state governments and leaving migrant workers in the lurch. Hitting back, BJP’s Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other top bureaucrats held discussions with chief ministers at least 15 times since the lockdown began (on March 25). “But no chief minister has said that the lockdown should not have been imposed.”

Globally, nearly 30 million people have been infected with as many as 939,427 fatalities. The United States continued to the worst affected followed by India and Brazil. India, however, remained on top of the recoveries chart. Robert Redfield, director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, has said face masks offered much better protection against the infection than a vaccines would.

Live Blog

Over 97,000 coronavirus cases, more than 1,000 deaths in 24 hours in India; overall tally above 5.1 million. Get latest updates here.

09:38 (IST)17 Sep 2020
Opposition tears into govt over Covid management; BJP says stop politics

Opposition parties and ruling BJP on Wednesday crossed swords in Rajya Sabha as it began a discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic. The Opposition slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a nationwide lockdown in March with just four hours’ notice and accused the Centre of not financially supporting state governments and leaving migrant workers in the lurch. They emphasised the need to strengthen the federal structure of governance, and accused the Centre of taking unilateral decisions. Hitting back, BJP’s Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other top bureaucrats held discussions with chief ministers at least 15 times since the lockdown began (on March 25). “But no chief minister has said that the lockdown should not have been imposed.”

09:33 (IST)17 Sep 2020
Masks offer better protection than a vaccine would, says US health official

Describing it as the “most powerful public health tool” against the novel coronavirus, Robert Redfield, director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, has said face masks offered much better protection against the infection than a vaccines would. The CDC is the US equivalent of the Indian Council of Medical Research. Redfield was responding to questions from US lawmakers at a Senate sub-committee hearing. “We have clear scientific evidence they work, and they are our best defence. I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against Covid-19 than when I take a vaccine,” Redfield said.

09:32 (IST)17 Sep 2020
11,36,613 samples tested for Covid-19 in 24 hours

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 6,05,65,728 samples were tested for Covid-19 till Wednesday.

09:29 (IST)17 Sep 2020
Over 97,000 cases in single day spike, tally crosses 5.1 million


The Covid-19 tally in India continued to record a massive surge with at 97,894 cases being registered in a single day. While the overally tally zoomed past 5.1 million, the death toll also increased from 82,066 to 83,198, according to latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Get latest updates here.

A health worker takes swab sample at a mohalla clinic in New Delhi on Wednesday

Describing it as the “most powerful public health tool” against the novel coronavirus, Robert Redfield, director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, has said face masks offered much better protection against the infection than a vaccines would.

The CDC is the US equivalent of the Indian Council of Medical Research. Redfield was responding to questions from US lawmakers at a Senate sub-committee hearing.

“We have clear scientific evidence they work, and they are our best defence. I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against Covid-19 than when I take a vaccine,” Redfield said.

While a coronavirus vaccine is likely to become available by early next year, if not towards the end of this year itself, no one knows as of now how effective these vaccines are likely to be. Prominent scientists and vaccine developers have suggested that the early vaccines might not be the most effective ones, and that we would be lucky if they provide protection to at least 75 per cent of those inoculated. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said it would approve a coronavirus vaccine if was found to be safe and was at least 50 per cent effective.

