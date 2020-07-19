scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 18, 2020
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Mumbai crosses 1-lakh mark, Delhi sees hope as recoveries go up

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown News Live Updates: Globally, over 14 million people have been infected with the virus and 602,656 have died. It has taken just four days to climb to 14 million cases from 13 million recorded on July 13.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 19, 2020 1:45:40 am
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The Health Ministry on Saturday said the total number of recoveries of India’s coronavirus patients has exceeded the active cases by 2.95 lakh. The number of active cases are 3,58,692, while close to 18,000 people have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the the number of recoveries to 6,53,750.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, crossed the three-lakh mark on Saturday with Mumbai reporting over 1 lakh coronavirus cases so far. The national capital, on the other hand is projecting an uplifting trend. For 17 of the last 20 days, including 11 in a row now, the number of people recovering from Covid in Delhi has remained higher than newly detected infections — no other state has come close to such a trend.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS Ethics Committee has given its nod for a human clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin following which the premier hospital is likely to begin the exercise by enrolling healthy volunteers from Monday.

Globally, over 14 million people have been infected with the virus and 602,656 have died. It has taken just four days to climb to 14 million cases from 13 million recorded on July 13.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown News Live Updates: Maharashtra's tally crosses 3-lakh mark; Delhi sees an uplifting trend as recoveries go up

01:45 (IST)19 Jul 2020
Photo Essay; Testing, testing

The colonial-era Kasturba Gandhi Hospital was set up in 1892 for the treatment of infectious diseases. Since then, it has been witness to Mumbai’s several battles, big and small, against infectious disease outbreaks including smallpox, plague, H1N1. Right now, the hospital with its high-tech lab, is the beating heart of the city’s battle against Covid-19. Read more here

coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, india coronavirus cases, lockdown news, lockdown latest news, coronavirus today news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, covid 19 tracker live, corona cases in india, corona cases in india, delhi coronavirus news Maharashtra's tally breached 3 lakh-mark and reached 3,00,937 as the state recorded 8,348 fresh cases

The number of cases in Mumbai, the capital state of Maharashtra, crossed 1 lakh on Saturday. Maharashtra's tally breached 3 lakh-mark and reached 3,00,937 as the state recorded 8,348 fresh cases, the health department said.

Ahead of Bakri Eid and Ganesh festivals, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated that religious, social and political gatherings will remain prohibited in the state in view of the rising infections. Addressing collectors and municipal commissioners via a virtual meeting, Thackeray called for replication of the Dharavi model at other places in the state to control the coronavirus outbreak.

India is the third country in the world, after the US and Brazil, to cross the 10 lakh mark in Covid-19 cases. The country reached this grim milestone merely three days after it crossed the 9 lakh mark. Currently, India has 3,42,473 active cases. Over 6.35 lakh coronavirus patients have been cured/discharged/migrated since Thursday.

Compared to the world average, India’s mortality rate is much lower. While globally the mortality rate of the disease is about 4.3 per cent, in India it has dropped to 2.55 per cent. Meanwhile, the US, which has seen the maximum number of deaths, more than 1.35 lakh, has a mortality rate of about 3.98. With over 74,000 deaths, Brazil has a mortality rate of 3.84 per cent.

British scientists: No normality until vaccine

British scientists are dismissing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s hope the country may emerge from coronavirus lockdown and return to normality by Christmas.

Johnson has announced more easing of restrictions, with people urged to return to public transit and workplaces.

He says sports fans should return to stadiums by October and remaining restrictions could be lifted from November, possibly in time for Christmas.

“But epidemiologist John Edmunds, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies,” says a return to pre-pandemic normality wouldn’t be possible until there’s a vaccine for the virus.

He says a world where people can go to work normally, travel on the buses and trains, go on holiday without restrictions, meet friends, shake hands, hug each other and so on that’s a long way off, unfortunately.

