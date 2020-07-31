Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 50,000 fresh cases take India’s tally closer to 16-lakh mark

Delhi has conducted over 10 lakh coronavirus tests so far, nearly half of which were done in the last 30 days, data shows.

A DAY after the Centre issued guidelines for phase 3 of its Covid unlockdown, the Delhi government Thursday allowed hotels to reopen in a move that was welcomed by the hospitality industry although concerns remain on the challenges involved, ranging from a severe staff crunch to the renewal of licences that have lapsed.

The state government said that a decision has been taken to allow the normal functioning of hotels, along with hospitality services — these were already permitted under the Union Home Ministry's guidelines issued on June 4.

The government said that it took the step since hotels in Delhi are no longer attached with hospitals to provide quarantine facilities for Covid patients.

However, official sources said that a decision on reopening gyms, which has been allowed under the Centre's latest guidelines, has been deferred in the capital till next week amid concerns over the potential spread of Covid in closed spaces. “Officials will discuss the apprehensions and revisit the decision next week,” sources said.

Maharashtra is worst-affected

Ever since the first infections in Maharashtra were detected in the second week of March, the state has been contributing the highest number of positive cases in the country. Even in the initial days, there were only a couple of occasions when other states –the outbreak was confined to Kerala, Delhi, Telangana and Rajasthan at that time – had reported more cases than Maharashtra, but those days daily new discoveries were still in single digits.

As it raced ahead, Maharashtra’s contribution to the national tally was far greater than others. At its peak, during the month of May, more than 40 per cent of all cases detected in India every day were coming from Maharashtra. The state also accounted for more than 35 per cent of the country’s total caseload in those days.

These contributions have progressively come down now. These days, less than 20 per cent of all cases detected in the country every day are in Maharashtra. And the state’s share of the total national caseload has fallen to just about 25 per cent (four lakh in national tally of 15.85 lakh).