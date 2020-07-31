Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 50,000 fresh cases take India’s tally closer to 16-lakh mark

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India is inching towards the 16 lakh-mark with the addition of over 52,123 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 15,83,792 cases. The death toll also rose to 34,968. There are currently 5,28,242 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. The recovery rate among Covid patients was recorded at 64.44 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 2.21 per cent.
On Thursday, Tamil Nadu and Bihar extended the statewide lockdown till August 31 and August 16 respectively to arrest the increase in fresh cases. On Wednesday, the centre had announced guidelines for the third phase of unlocking restrictions, removing night curfew and allowing yoga institutes and gyms to reopen from August 5.
Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state at over 4 lakh cases. The state reported its highest one-day spike of 11,147 new cases on Thursday. Also contributing to daily increase in cases is Andhra Pradesh which reported over 10,000 fresh cases for the first time on Wednesday.
Over 17 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, including 6,67,055 people who died. The United States with over 4 million cases and 1.5 lakh deaths is the worst-affected nation, followed by Brazil and India.
Senior citizens in slums were most exposed to SARS-CoV-2 among all age groups, while senior citizens in non-slums were least exposed to the virus, according to Mumbai’s sero survey findings.
In slums, 62.6 per cent senior citizens had been exposed and developed antibodies against Covid-19, as opposed to 12.6 per cent in residential buildings.
Of the 4,234 slum-dwellers who were surveyed, 56.1 per cent between 12-24 years, 52.9 per cent between 25-40 years, 59.6 per cent between 41-60 years, and 62.6 per cent aged above 60 had developed antibodies. Read more here