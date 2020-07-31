scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 50,000 fresh cases take India’s tally closer to 16-lakh mark

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state at over 4 lakh cases. The state reported its highest one-day spike of 11,147 new cases on Thursday

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 31, 2020 2:13:50 am
From August 1, the centre's guidelines for 'unlock 3' will be in place

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India is inching towards the 16 lakh-mark with the addition of over 52,123 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 15,83,792 cases. The death toll also rose to 34,968. There are currently 5,28,242 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. The recovery rate among Covid patients was recorded at 64.44 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 2.21 per cent.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu and Bihar extended the statewide lockdown till August 31 and August 16 respectively to arrest the increase in fresh cases. On Wednesday, the centre had announced guidelines for the third phase of unlocking restrictions, removing night curfew and allowing yoga institutes and gyms to reopen from August 5.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state at over 4 lakh cases. The state reported its highest one-day spike of 11,147 new cases on Thursday. Also contributing to daily increase in cases is Andhra Pradesh which reported over 10,000 fresh cases for the first time on Wednesday.

Over 17 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, including 6,67,055 people who died. The United States with over 4 million cases and 1.5 lakh deaths is the worst-affected nation, followed by Brazil and India.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Over 50,000 cases recorded in the last 24 hours taking India's tally closer to 16 lakh-mark; lockdown extended in Tamil Nadu, Bihar

02:13 (IST)31 Jul 2020
Mumbai Sero Survey; Senior citizens most exposed in slums

Senior citizens in slums were most exposed to SARS-CoV-2 among all age groups, while senior citizens in non-slums were least exposed to the virus, according to Mumbai’s sero survey findings.

In slums, 62.6 per cent senior citizens had been exposed and developed antibodies against Covid-19, as opposed to 12.6 per cent in residential buildings.

Of the 4,234 slum-dwellers who were surveyed, 56.1 per cent between 12-24 years, 52.9 per cent between 25-40 years, 59.6 per cent between 41-60 years, and 62.6 per cent aged above 60 had developed antibodies. Read more here

Delhi has conducted over 10 lakh coronavirus tests so far, nearly half of which were done in the last 30 days, data shows.

A DAY after the Centre issued guidelines for phase 3 of its Covid unlockdown, the Delhi government Thursday allowed hotels to reopen in a move that was welcomed by the hospitality industry although concerns remain on the challenges involved, ranging from a severe staff crunch to the renewal of licences that have lapsed.

The state government said that a decision has been taken to allow the normal functioning of hotels, along with hospitality services — these were already permitted under the Union Home Ministry's guidelines issued on June 4.

The government said that it took the step since hotels in Delhi are no longer attached with hospitals to provide quarantine facilities for Covid patients.

However, official sources said that a decision on reopening gyms, which has been allowed under the Centre's latest guidelines, has been deferred in the capital till next week amid concerns over the potential spread of Covid in closed spaces. “Officials will discuss the apprehensions and revisit the decision next week,” sources said.

Maharashtra is worst-affected

Ever since the first infections in Maharashtra were detected in the second week of March, the state has been contributing the highest number of positive cases in the country. Even in the initial days, there were only a couple of occasions when other states –the outbreak was confined to Kerala, Delhi, Telangana and Rajasthan at that time – had reported more cases than Maharashtra, but those days daily new discoveries were still in single digits.

As it raced ahead, Maharashtra’s contribution to the national tally was far greater than others. At its peak, during the month of May, more than 40 per cent of all cases detected in India every day were coming from Maharashtra. The state also accounted for more than 35 per cent of the country’s total caseload in those days.

These contributions have progressively come down now. These days, less than 20 per cent of all cases detected in the country every day are in Maharashtra. And the state’s share of the total national caseload has fallen to just about 25 per cent (four lakh in national tally of 15.85 lakh).

