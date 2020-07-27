Coronavirus India LIVE updates: 49,931 fresh cases; 708 deaths reported in 24 hrs; infections in India cross 14-lakh mark

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With daily coronavirus cases (49,931) inching close to 50,000, the total number of infections in India crossed the 14-lakh mark on Monday. The toll rose to 32,771 with 708 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of the 14,35,453 cases, India currently has over 4.85 lakh active cases, while 9.17 lakh patients have already recovered.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch “high throughput” COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, which will boost the testing capacity and strengthen early detection and treatment in the country, the Prime Minister’s Office said. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, along with the chief ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh — Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee and Yogi Adityanath respectively, will be attending the virtual launch event. These have the capacity to test over 10,000 samples per day, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.
Globally, over 16 million people have been infected while 6.47 lakh people have died. The United States is the worst-affected followed by Brazil and India.
‘First bell’, the digital classroom started by the Kerala government to impart education to 41 lakh students in the state after schools shut due to the lockdown, has gained a global audience, officials said. As many as 2.42 lakh students did not have access to TV or the Internet at their homes, leading to a spontaneous mass movement to ensure digital learning facility for the under-privileged.
South Korea has reported 25 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its national caseload to 14,175 infections and 299 deaths. South Korea's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday said 16 of the new cases were tied to people arriving from abroad. The country in past days have reported dozens of cases among crew members of a Russia-flagged cargo ship docked in the southern port of Busan and hundreds of South Korean construction workers airlifted from virus-ravaged Iraq. Among the nine local transmissions, eight were from the Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the centre of a virus resurgence since late May.
With daily coronavirus cases (49,931) inching close to 50,000, the total number of infections in India crossed the 14-lakh mark on Monday. The toll rose to 32,771 with 708 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of the 14,35,453 cases, India currently has over 4.85 lakh active cases, while 9.17 lakh patients have already recovered.
A Department of Health analysis of 18,541 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in West Bengal since the state started coming out of a prolonged total lockdown in June has found that 56.5 per cent of them are between 16 and 45 years old, most of them men.
Among these patients, 29.3 per cent are in the 16 to 30 years category, 27.2 per cent are between 31 and 45 years, 23.7 per cent are between 46 and 60 years, while 12.9 per cent are between 61 and 75 years category. Only 3.7 per cent are younger than 16 years, and 3.2 per cent older than 75. More than 75 per cent of the cases were from Kolkata; its adjoining districts North 24 Parganas, Howrah and South 24 Parganas; and Hooghly.
With the number of critical Covid-19 patients and deaths from the infection in Andhra Pradesh rising sharply, along with a jump of over 80,000 in the overall number of cases this month, the state government has ordered 90,000 doses of anti-viral drug Remdesivir. According to official data, 1,041 deaths have been reported in the state so far — 707 of them from July 13 to 25. The case count in the state has gone up from 14,515 on June 30 to 96,298 as of July 26. Hetero Pharma will deliver the first consignment of 15,000 doses this week while the remaining will be delivered over the next three weeks, according to officials.
From putting up makeshift cardboard partitions at emery wheels where diamonds are polished to using UV light as disinfectant for paper sachets that pass through multiple hands, the diamond hub of Surat is finding new solutions in a desperate bid to revive business in a labour-intensive industry amid stringent Covid curbs. According to industry estimates, over 1,700 workers in the diamond business have tested positive, with the hubs of Katargam and Varachha turning hotspots.