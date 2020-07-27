Coronavirus India LIVE updates: 49,931 fresh cases; 708 deaths reported in 24 hrs; infections in India cross 14-lakh mark

Health workers in Mobile COVID Testing Van take swab samples in New Ashok Nagar in New Delhi (Express photo/Abhinav Saha) Health workers in Mobile COVID Testing Van take swab samples in New Ashok Nagar in New Delhi (Express photo/Abhinav Saha)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With daily coronavirus cases (49,931) inching close to 50,000, the total number of infections in India crossed the 14-lakh mark on Monday. The toll rose to 32,771 with 708 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of the 14,35,453 cases, India currently has over 4.85 lakh active cases, while 9.17 lakh patients have already recovered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch “high throughput” COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, which will boost the testing capacity and strengthen early detection and treatment in the country, the Prime Minister’s Office said. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, along with the chief ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh — Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee and Yogi Adityanath respectively, will be attending the virtual launch event. These have the capacity to test over 10,000 samples per day, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Globally, over 16 million people have been infected while 6.47 lakh people have died. The United States is the worst-affected followed by Brazil and India.