scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 27, 2020
Top News
Live now

Coronavirus India LIVE updates: 49,931 fresh cases; 708 deaths reported in 24 hrs; infections in India cross 14-lakh mark

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: With daily coronavirus cases (49,931) inching close to 50,000, the total number of infections in India crossed the 14-lakh mark on Monday. The toll rose to 32,771 with 708 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of the 14,35,453 cases, India currently has over 4.85 lakh active cases, while 9.17 lakh patients have already recovered.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 27, 2020 9:59:21 am
Health workers in Mobile COVID Testing Van take swab samples in New Ashok Nagar in New Delhi (Express photo/Abhinav Saha)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With daily coronavirus cases (49,931) inching close to 50,000, the total number of infections in India crossed the 14-lakh mark on Monday. The toll rose to 32,771 with 708 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of the 14,35,453 cases, India currently has over 4.85 lakh active cases, while 9.17 lakh patients have already recovered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch “high throughput” COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, which will boost the testing capacity and strengthen early detection and treatment in the country, the Prime Minister’s Office said. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, along with the chief ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh — Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee and Yogi Adityanath respectively, will be attending the virtual launch event. These have the capacity to test over 10,000 samples per day, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Globally, over 16 million people have been infected while 6.47 lakh people have died. The United States is the worst-affected followed by Brazil and India.

Live Blog

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: Nearly 50,000 cases reported in 24 hours; Over 14 lakh cases in India; 16 million infected globally; PM Modi says covid-19 still fatal. Follow latest news

09:59 (IST)27 Jul 2020
US to West Asia, Kerala govt’s digital classes find learners across continents

‘First bell’, the digital classroom started by the Kerala government to impart education to 41 lakh students in the state after schools shut due to the lockdown, has gained a global audience, officials said. As many as 2.42 lakh students did not have access to TV or the Internet at their homes, leading to a spontaneous mass movement to ensure digital learning facility for the under-privileged.

The state began digital classes on June 1, the beginning of the academic year.
09:37 (IST)27 Jul 2020
South Korea reports 25 new coronavirus cases

South Korea has reported 25 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its national caseload to 14,175 infections and 299 deaths. South Korea's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday said 16 of the new cases were tied to people arriving from abroad. The country in past days have reported dozens of cases among crew members of a Russia-flagged cargo ship docked in the southern port of Busan and hundreds of South Korean construction workers airlifted from virus-ravaged Iraq. Among the nine local transmissions, eight were from the Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the centre of a virus resurgence since late May.

A man wearing a face mask has his temperature checked at Sejong Arts Group building in Seoul (AP)
09:25 (IST)27 Jul 2020
Nearly 50,000 cases reported; infections in India cross 14-lakh mark

With daily coronavirus cases (49,931) inching close to 50,000, the total number of infections in India crossed the 14-lakh mark on Monday. The toll rose to 32,771 with 708 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of the 14,35,453 cases, India currently has over 4.85 lakh active cases, while 9.17 lakh patients have already recovered.

08:52 (IST)27 Jul 2020
Men between 16 & 45 yrs most affected in Bengal since Unlock started, shows survey

A Department of Health analysis of 18,541 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in West Bengal since the state started coming out of a prolonged total lockdown in June has found that 56.5 per cent of them are between 16 and 45 years old, most of them men.

Among these patients, 29.3 per cent are in the 16 to 30 years category, 27.2 per cent are between 31 and 45 years, 23.7 per cent are between 46 and 60 years, while 12.9 per cent are between 61 and 75 years category. Only 3.7 per cent are younger than 16 years, and 3.2 per cent older than 75. More than 75 per cent of the cases were from Kolkata; its adjoining districts North 24 Parganas, Howrah and South 24 Parganas; and Hooghly.

West Bengal government health personnel conducting swab test AT Gobindapur road in south Kolkata (Express photo/ Partha Paul)
08:30 (IST)27 Jul 2020
80,000 cases in July, Andhra orders Remdesivir doses

With the number of critical Covid-19 patients and deaths from the infection in Andhra Pradesh rising sharply, along with a jump of over 80,000 in the overall number of cases this month, the state government has ordered 90,000 doses of anti-viral drug Remdesivir. According to official data, 1,041 deaths have been reported in the state so far — 707 of them from July 13 to 25. The case count in the state has gone up from 14,515 on June 30 to 96,298 as of July 26. Hetero Pharma will deliver the first consignment of 15,000 doses this week while the remaining will be delivered over the next three weeks, according to officials.

A medic checks the temperature of a sanitation worker during a free health checkup camp in Vijayawada (PTI)
07:56 (IST)27 Jul 2020
With cardboard partitions, Surat’s diamond hub reinvents the wheel

From putting up makeshift cardboard partitions at emery wheels where diamonds are polished to using UV light as disinfectant for paper sachets that pass through multiple hands, the diamond hub of Surat is finding new solutions in a desperate bid to revive business in a labour-intensive industry amid stringent Covid curbs. According to industry estimates, over 1,700 workers in the diamond business have tested positive, with the hubs of Katargam and Varachha turning hotspots.

Workers at the emery wheel inside a diamond factory in Surat. (Photo by Hanif Malek)

Healthcare staff conducting screening and swab collection for Covid-19 test at an apartment complex in Dadar west

Delhi’s COVID-19 recovery rate nearly 88 per cent

Delhi’s recovery rate among corona patients reached nearly 88 per cent on Sunday, with CM Arvind Kejriwal saying the national capital is now at the 10th rank among the states and union territories as the number of active cases are “steadily” declining. The number of active cases is 11,904 now, against 12,657 on Saturday, 13,681 on Friday, 14,554 on Thursday and 14,954 on Wednesday, according to health department bulletins. The recovery rate in Delhi has climbed to 87.95 per cent from Saturday’s figure of 87.29 per cent, while the positivity rate rose to 6.13 per cent from 5.56 per cent on Saturday, the department said in its latest bulletin.

No mass prayers in Eidgah for Bakrid: Karnataka govt

The Karnataka government has allowed Eid-ul-Azha prayers in the mosques only and that too with a maximum of 50 attendies at a time and said mass prayers at Eidgah and other places are prohibited in view of the coronavirus pandemic. People visiting the mosques for prayers will have to wear face masks and maintain the required social distancing, Minority Welfare and Wakf Department Secretary A B Ibrahim said in an order issued on Friday. It said the Hilal committee has decided that the Eid-ul-Azha, also known as Bakrid, would be celebrated on July 31 in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts while it would be on August 1 in the rest of the state.

Gap between fresh cases, recoveries widens in West Bengal

On June 20, the number of fresh Covid-19 positive cases in one day in West Bengal stood at 441, while that of patients discharged was 562. The dedicated number of Covid-19 beds in both state-run and private hospitals stood at 10,340. A month later on July 20, the daily new positive cases stood at 2,282 and the daily discharge 1,535. The dedicated Covid beds increased to 11,239.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.