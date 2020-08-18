Coronavirus India Live Updates: India’s toll crosses 50,000, recoveries surpass 19 lakh; Bihar extends lockdown till September

A total of 3,00,41,400 samples have been tested until August 16, with 7,31,697 being examined on Sunday.

Coronavirus Live updates: The number of people who have succumbed to the coronavirus in India crossed the 50,000-mark Monday, with the country reporting 941 new fatalities and 57,982 new cases in the past 24 hours. The number of people who have recovered went past 19 lakh, with a record 57,584 people recovering in a day, taking the recovery rate to over 72%. Of the total 26 lakh cases, over 6.7 are still active.

The health ministry declared that a “new landmark” has been achieved as the country crossed the 3-crore mark of tests conducted. A total of 3,00,41,400 samples have been tested until August 16 with 7,31,697 being examined on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Parliament’s monsoon session may begin from first week September and is unlikely to see the two Houses assembling simultaneously, as one is expected to use both the chambers for its sitting in view of the coronavirus pandemic, news agency PTI reported. A new sitting plan is expected for both Houses based upon social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

On the vaccine front, the national expert group on Covid-19 vaccine administration Monday met representatives of Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila to take inputs about the present stage of various vaccine candidates, the Union Health Ministry said. The meeting chaired by Niti Aayog member V K Paul and co-chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was the second meeting of the committee after August 12.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government Monday extended the lockdown in its state till September 6 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. According to a notification issued by the Home Department, restrictions will remain in place in the district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters, block headquarters and all municipal areas.