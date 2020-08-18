scorecardresearch
Monday, August 17, 2020
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India’s toll crosses 50,000, recoveries surpass 19 lakh; Bihar extends lockdown till September

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live Updates:The number of people who have recovered went past 19 lakh, with a record 57,584 recovering in a day, taking the recovery rate to over 72%.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 18, 2020 2:21:07 am
A total of 3,00,41,400 samples have been tested until August 16, with 7,31,697 being examined on Sunday.

Coronavirus Live updates: The number of people who have succumbed to the coronavirus in India crossed the 50,000-mark Monday, with the country reporting 941 new fatalities and 57,982 new cases in the past 24 hours. The number of people who have recovered went past 19 lakh, with a record  57,584 people recovering in a day, taking the recovery rate to over 72%. Of the total 26 lakh cases, over 6.7 are still active.

The health ministry declared  that a  “new landmark” has been achieved as the country crossed the 3-crore mark of tests conducted. A total of 3,00,41,400 samples have been tested until August 16 with 7,31,697 being examined on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Parliament’s monsoon session may begin from first week September and  is unlikely to see the two Houses assembling simultaneously, as one is expected to use both the chambers for its sitting in view of the coronavirus pandemic, news agency PTI reported. A new sitting plan is expected for both Houses based upon social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

On the vaccine front, the national expert group on Covid-19 vaccine administration Monday met representatives of Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila to take inputs about the present stage of various vaccine candidates, the Union Health Ministry said. The meeting chaired by Niti Aayog member V K Paul and co-chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was the second meeting of the committee after August 12.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government Monday extended the lockdown in its state till September 6 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. According to a notification issued by the Home Department, restrictions will remain in place in the district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters, block headquarters and all municipal areas.

India's virus toll crossed the 50,000 mark with 941 new fatalities and 57,982 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of the total 26 lakh cases, 19 lakh have recovered till now. Follow this space for the latest updates on Covid-19 in the country.

02:21 (IST)18 Aug 2020
Moves High Court against hospital: Mumbai doctor says father not tested for Covid despite symptoms

A Mumbai-based doctor approached the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court against a private hospital in Aurangabad on Monday, alleging that her father was not tested or treated for Covid-19 despite showing symptoms leading to his death last month. Read More

The ministry in a statement said the high recovery rate is the result of successful and coordinated implementation of an effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with standardized clinical management of critical patients.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the atmosphere of development in the state has not suffered despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official release. He said the progress on some of the projects was slow due to the coronavirus lockdown but the state government did not let the work stall. 

