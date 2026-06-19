India News LIVE June 19 | UPSC EWS quota probe, Shinde-Uddhav crisis deepens, Sensex slides 700 points, Trump on Iran deal, Times Square panic — Breaking News Today

The UPSC office in New Delhi, as an Indian Express investigation raises questions over EWS quota eligibility, even as the Shiv Sena (UBT) political crisis widens in Maharashtra. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world.

India news today: An Indian Express investigation into all 104 candidates selected under the EWS quota in Civil Services Exam 2025 has found a grey zone at the heart of the reservation meant for the economically weak. While the list includes genuine successes — a railway porter’s daughter, a bus conductor’s son — it also features at least 14 IIT graduates, 67 candidates who attended premium coaching institutes, 28 whose parents run businesses, and 10 who held jobs at MNCs and large software firms before beginning UPSC preparation, raising fresh questions about whether the scheme’s benefits are reaching those who need them most.

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest India news updates of June 19 in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.

Shinde Strikes Again: Will NDA Equations Shift?

The Shiv Sena (UBT) crisis widened further as Eknath Shinde struck one more time, with six rebel MPs reportedly trying to convince a seventh to join their camp and a possible meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker expected on June 21 or 22. The rebellion has also pulled in an unlikely thread from the past — a 20-year-old murder case has become a factor in the Sena split, with one rebel MP saying he will clarify his political stand only after the verdict, due June 20. Separately, questions are mounting over what happens to TMC’s money and assets amid a parallel account-freeze demand, as India’s two biggest regional party crises run in tandem.

Story continues below this ad Sensex Slides 700 Points As IT Stocks Drag Indian markets opened weak on Friday, with the Sensex sliding around 700 points as Accenture’s disappointing guidance dragged down IT heavyweights, denting investor sentiment across the sector. Trump On Iran Deal: ‘No Limits To My Power’ President Trump flexed his muscle over the newly signed US-Iran agreement, declaring there were “no limits” to his power in enforcing the deal’s terms — even as JD Vance hit back at Israeli ministers criticising the pact, telling them “you can’t just kill your way out” of the conflict. A breakdown of the MoU lays out the details from the nuclear question to the Strait of Hormuz reopening. Sikh Couple Shot Dead Inside Gurudwara In Pakistan A Sikh couple was shot dead inside a gurudwara in Pakistan, with the main suspect arrested in connection with the killing — an incident that has triggered concern over minority safety in the country. Panic At Times Square After Gunshots Shots fired in New York’s Times Square hours after a World Cup parade sent crowds running for cover, in a fresh scare for the city just weeks into hosting World Cup matches. India Calls Pakistan A ‘Frankenstein State’ At UN India launched a sharp rebuke of Pakistan at the United Nations, saying the country “gets shocked by its own monsters” as it described Pakistan as a “Frankenstein state” — a reference to its long history of sponsoring militant groups that have since turned on it. Messi Faces Off-Field Challenge, Family Pushes Back Lionel Messi is facing a significant off-field challenge, with his family moving to shut down swirling rumours, even as he continues to dominate headlines on the pitch at the FIFA World Cup. Live Updates Jun 19, 2026 10:48 AM IST Fire broke out in elementary school in Tokyo A fire broke out at an elementary school in downtown Tokyo on Friday. All 300 students and teachers were evacuated or rescued, officials said. Television footage showed black smoke billowing out of windows on the fourth floor, as firefighters combated the fire at the scene. Dozens of fire engines were deployed, reports the Associated Press. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters work at the site of a fire at an elementary school in Tokyo, Friday, June 19, 2026. (Kyodo News via AP)

Jun 19, 2026 10:41 AM IST Delhi High Court dimisses Telegram's plea of lifting ban on the app The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by Telegram challenging the government's decision to temporarily block the messaging app in India until June 22. Justice Tejas Karia ruled that the government had taken the least restrictive step by imposing a temporary ban and had provided valid reasons linked to national sovereignty and public order. The court upheld both the government's June 16 blocking order and the June 18 decision of a review committee under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which had endorsed the temporary suspension. Jun 19, 2026 10:37 AM IST UP ATS arrests two suspects linked to Pakistani handlers Foiling a terror syndicate, UP ATS arrested two suspects linked to Pakistan-based handlers in an anti-national activity case. Father of Mohammad Umar, one of the arrested suspects, Zulfikar says, "... On Tuesday morning, they took him away, saying they wanted to check him. They said he was in contact with people in Pakistan. I did not know about this. I don't know if he has put up any posters..." Jun 19, 2026 10:26 AM IST Express Investigation reveals MNC job holders' in UPSC's 'poor list' Good morning! An Indian Express investigation by Shyamlal Yadav has found that several MNC employees, IIT graduates and private school alumni are among the 104 candidates selected under UPSC's EWS quota in 2025, raising questions about who the reservation is really reaching. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) crisis deepened further as Eknath Shinde struck again, with six rebel MPs reportedly trying to convince a seventh to join them ahead of a possible meeting with the Speaker. Markets opened weak, with the Sensex sliding 700 points on IT-stock pressure. Stay with us for live updates through the day.

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