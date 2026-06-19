India News LIVE June 19 | UPSC EWS quota probe, Shinde-Uddhav crisis deepens, Sensex slides 700 points, Trump on Iran deal, Times Square panic — Breaking News Today

The UPSC office in New Delhi, as an Indian Express investigation raises questions over EWS quota eligibility, even as the Shiv Sena (UBT) political crisis widens in Maharashtra. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world.
India news today: An Indian Express investigation into all 104 candidates selected under the EWS quota in Civil Services Exam 2025 has found a grey zone at the heart of the reservation meant for the economically weak. While the list includes genuine successes — a railway porter’s daughter, a bus conductor’s son — it also features at least 14 IIT graduates, 67 candidates who attended premium coaching institutes, 28 whose parents run businesses, and 10 who held jobs at MNCs and large software firms before beginning UPSC preparation, raising fresh questions about whether the scheme’s benefits are reaching those who need them most.
If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest India news updates of June 19 in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.
Shinde Strikes Again: Will NDA Equations Shift?
The Shiv Sena (UBT) crisis widened further as Eknath Shinde struck one more time, with six rebel MPs reportedly trying to convince a seventh to join their camp and a possible meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker expected on June 21 or 22. The rebellion has also pulled in an unlikely thread from the past — a 20-year-old murder case has become a factor in the Sena split, with one rebel MP saying he will clarify his political stand only after the verdict, due June 20. Separately, questions are mounting over what happens to TMC’s money and assets amid a parallel account-freeze demand, as India’s two biggest regional party crises run in tandem.
Story continues below this ad
Sensex Slides 700 Points As IT Stocks Drag
Indian markets opened weak on Friday, with the Sensex sliding around 700 points as Accenture’s disappointing guidance dragged down IT heavyweights, denting investor sentiment across the sector.
Trump On Iran Deal: ‘No Limits To My Power’
President Trump flexed his muscle over the newly signed US-Iran agreement, declaring there were “no limits” to his power in enforcing the deal’s terms — even as JD Vance hit back at Israeli ministers criticising the pact, telling them “you can’t just kill your way out” of the conflict. A breakdown of the MoU lays out the details from the nuclear question to the Strait of Hormuz reopening.
Sikh Couple Shot Dead Inside Gurudwara In Pakistan
A Sikh couple was shot dead inside a gurudwara in Pakistan, with the main suspect arrested in connection with the killing — an incident that has triggered concern over minority safety in the country.
Panic At Times Square After Gunshots
Shots fired in New York’s Times Square hours after a World Cup parade sent crowds running for cover, in a fresh scare for the city just weeks into hosting World Cup matches.
India Calls Pakistan A ‘Frankenstein State’ At UN
India launched a sharp rebuke of Pakistan at the United Nations, saying the country “gets shocked by its own monsters” as it described Pakistan as a “Frankenstein state” — a reference to its long history of sponsoring militant groups that have since turned on it.
Messi Faces Off-Field Challenge, Family Pushes Back
Lionel Messi is facing a significant off-field challenge, with his family moving to shut down swirling rumours, even as he continues to dominate headlines on the pitch at the FIFA World Cup.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd