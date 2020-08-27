Watch LIVE: Amish Tripathi, Anand Tiwari at 16th Marketing Conclave

Author Amish Tripathi and filmmaker Anand Tiwari discussing on the subject of the evolution of storytelling in India at the 16th edition of the Marketing Conclave.

The Indian Express is hosting an after-hours session as part of the 16th edition of the Marketing Conclave with author Amish Tripathi and filmmaker Anand Tiwari on the subject of the evolution of storytelling in India.

Author Tripathi is best known for writing The Shiva Trilogy (The Immortals of Meluha, The Secret of the Nagas, The Oath of the Vayuputras), which went on to become the fastest-selling book series in the history of publishing in India. He came out with his latest book ‘Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India’ in June.

Tiwari, on the other hand, recently helmed the Amazon Prime web series ‘Bandish Bandits’, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Shreya Chaudhary. He had also directed Netflix’s Love per Square Foot, starring Vicky Kaushal, in 2018.

Organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), the two-day conclave is being conducted virtually this year on account of Covid-19 pandemic. The virtual conclave, which is powered by ZEE5, ends on August 28.

This year’s conclave aims to showcase the new marketing concepts that has evolved and how the marketers now need to switch to the new digital era. It aims to focus on the need to reach out to new markets and familiarise the segment with digital tools as penetration of the digital medium has increased and is no longer concentrated for the urban society only.

