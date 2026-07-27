‘Little will be left to save’: Mohammad Deepak on Jauhar University demolition order

Amid the controversy over the notice served by the authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district for the demolition of most of the buildings on the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University campus, Uttarakhand’s Deepak Kumar, popularly known as ‘Mohammad’ Deepak after he stood up for a Muslim shopkeeper being heckled by a mob, has appealed for the university to be “saved”.

The Rampur Development Authority had served a notice on July 15 to demolish 38 of the 40 buildings at the university, giving it time till August 5, claiming they were constructed without permission from the competent authority.

With all but the medical college building and academic block potentially facing demolition, the action would virtually shut down Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, spread over 250 acres and founded almost 20 years ago by senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.