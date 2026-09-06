‘Little reporters’ to QR-coded trees: 82 teachers felicitated with national award

Home-reading campaigns that take books beyond the classroom, initiatives that turn students into “little reporters”, and digital mapping of campus trees using QR codes covering 102 species and a knowledge park built from recycled materials are among the innovations for which 82 teachers have been selected for this year’s National Teachers’ Awards.

President Droupadi Murmu felicitated the awardees from three departments on the occasion of Teachers Day on Saturday. Among them, 48 from the Department of School Education and Literacy, 21 from higher educational institutions and polytechnics and 13 skill trainers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said education is the most effective means of realising the ideal of equality of opportunity enshrined in the Constitution and that the “achievement of negligible primary school dropout rate had been made possible through the teachers’ efforts.”