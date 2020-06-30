Little demand for Shramik trains, will run if needed: Railways

Shramik trains are being operated primarily on the request of the states. Shramik trains are being operated primarily on the request of the states.

The run of the Shramik Special trains may be coming to an end with no fresh demand pending from the states, even though the Railways will run these specials if demand arises, officials said.

“There was demand for just one train from Karnataka and that train is running today (Monday) from Bengaluru to Muzaffarpur. There is no demand for such trains tomorrow as well. We will run them if demand arises from states,” a Railways spokesperson said. The spokesperson said 4,596 Shramik trains have been run since May 1. He said the demand for has been reducing significantly starting June.

Shramik trains are being operated primarily on the request of the states. Officials also said while demand was reducing, occupancy in trains to big cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru from states such as Bihar, UP and West Bengal was almost 100 per cent, indicating beginning of economic acivities. These three states accounted for 81 percent of the 4,596 Sharmik Special trains operated so far.

