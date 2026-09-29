Litterateur and academician Ram Bachan Rai is new Council chairman

Rai, who had been serving as Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council since July 2024, has now taken charge as its presiding officer. (Facebook)

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and veteran academician Ram Bachan Rai on Monday took over as Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council following the resignation of BJP leader Awadhesh Narain Singh.

The leadership change reflects the established power-sharing arrangement between coalition partners BJP and JD(U), under which the Assembly Speaker’s post goes to the BJP while the position of Legislative Council Chairman remains with the JD(U). Senior BJP leader Prem Kumar currently serves as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Rai, who had been serving as Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council since July 2024, has now taken charge as its presiding officer.