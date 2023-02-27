Litigation symbolic of need for reforms in medical education: CJI

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Sunday said that it is the duty of the state to listen to the representations made by the students as often courts cannot enter the policy domains. He said that litigation is also symbolic of the need for reforms in medical education in India.

Delivering a lecture at the 19th Sir Ganga Ram Oration, an event organised by Sir Ganga Ram Memorial Hospital in Delhi, the CJI said that several cases challenging National Medical Commission’s decisions or cases dealing with NEET have found their way to his bench at the Supreme Court.

“Sometimes, the Supreme Court also had to intervene even before a student embarks on her professional study in medicine… Often, courts cannot enter the policy domain and it is the duty of the state to listen to the representations made by the students. However, whenever injustice is done, it becomes our bounden duty to intervene. The sheer volume of litigation of NEET cases is indicative of the hopes and aspirations of millions of students. It is proof that medicine is one of the most sought-after professions in India. Yet, the litigation is also symbolic of the need for reforms in medical education in India,” he said.

Justice Chandrachud added that paths of law and medicine are parallel and as the Chairperson of the Supreme Court’s committee, it is his endeavour to equip all courts in India with a video conferencing remote point to facilitate tele-evidence for doctors. This would result in saving time of doctors which could be utilised for patient care, medical education and research.

“A 2020 study conducted by PGI Chandigarh revealed that through tele-evidence, more than 4,900 summons have been attended in a period of 5 years, resulting in financial savings, reduced carbon footprint and time-saving. Another avenue where law and medicine meet can be seen in laws setting standards for conduct of medical professional practice, laws governing the sale, storage of drugs and medication, laws dealing with management of emergencies, medicolegal cases and all aspects related thereto,” he said.

He also spoke on how class, caste, gender and regional location have been impacting the health of the citizens and raised his concern on the children in Delhi getting exposed to air pollution.

In his 45-minute-long speech, the CJI stated that while the government has announced plans to open 157 new nursing colleges, incentives would still be needed to transform into more medical professionals practising in rural areas.

“Along with medical professionals, the role played by accredited social health activists or ASHA workers in fortifying primary healthcare in India needs to be recognised and economically supported,” said Justice Chandrachud.