Litigant brings ‘miscarried foetus’ to High Court, judges warn against bid to ‘secure undue sympathy’

While expressing sympathy for the personal loss of the petitioner and his family, the court emphasised that judicial proceedings must be guided strictly by law and evidence.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court warned a litigant who placed a foetus in front of the court dais, observing that the “proceedings cannot be converted into a platform for emotional display or for attempting to secure undue sympathy”.

The litigant alleged large-scale embezzlement in a major automobile manufacturer and sought directions for an investigation and recovery of over Rs 200 crore. Justice Himanshu Joshi dismissed his plea, observing that it was vague and unsupported by any material evidence.

During the hearing, the litigant claimed his wife and daughter were recently attacked by a car, which allegedly led to his wife suffering a miscarriage. During the hearing on March 9, the litigant placed a foetus in front of the court dais during the proceedings, an act that Deputy Advocate General Vivek Sharma described as objectionable.