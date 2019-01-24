Listing of cases: ‘Mentioning’ process set to end, new norms soon, says CJI

The practice of mentioning, whereby lawyers in Supreme Court bring matters that they think require urgent hearing to the notice of the judges, may soon be history.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated that a mechanism to end this practice, and ensure that all urgent pleas come up for hearing within four days after filing, would soon be in place.

“I have settled new norms of listing of cases. We are trying to get rid of urgent mentioning before the court, which unnecessarily takes away time,” Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said.

The CJI, who was sharing a bench with Justices L Nageswara Rao and Sanjiv Khanna, said all fresh matters will come up automatically for hearing within four days after filing. If it is not listed within this time, lawyers will have the option to mention before a registrar and get their cases listed, the CJI said.

About 10 minutes are spent every morning on mentioning, with lawyers queuing up in the CJI’s court with matters they consider urgent.