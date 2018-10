List of trains services to be disrupted between Ernakulam and Kottayam

Trains services between Ernakulam and Kottayam will be affected for five days, starting from October 20 till 24. Trains services between Ernakulam and Kottayam will be affected for five days, starting from October 20 till 24.

Trains services between Ernakulam and Kottayam will be affected for five days, starting from October 20 till 24. Several trains have been cancelled or diverted to facilitate engineering works as part of doubling of tracks between Kuruppantara and Ettumanur in Ernakulam–Kottayam section.

Here is a full list of the trains affected.

On 20.10.2018

The following train services will be fully cancelled

1. Train No.56381 / 56382 Ernakulam – Kayankulam – Ernakulam (via Alappuzha) passenger trains.

2. Train No.66307 / 66308 Ernakulam – Kollam – Ernakulam (via Kottayam) MEMU passenger trains.

3. Train No.56387 / 56388 Ernakulam – Kayankulam – Ernakulam (via Kottayam) passenger trains.

The following trains will be diverted to run via Alappuzha

1. Train No.17229 Thiruvananthapuram – Hyderabad Sabari express.

2. Train No.12081 Kannur – Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi express.

3. Train No.12626 New Delhi – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala express.

And train No.16382 Kanniyakumari – Mumbai Jayanthi Janatha express will be regulated for 1 hour and 10 minutes at Kottayam.

On 21.10.2018

The following train services will be fully cancelled

1. Train No.56387 / 56388 Ernakulam – Kayankulam – Ernakulam (via Kottayam) passenger trains.

2. Train No.66300 / 66301 Kollam – Ernakulam – Kollam (via Kottayam) MEMU passenger trains.

3. Train No.66307 / 66308 Ernakulam – Kollam – Ernakulam (via Kottayam) MEMU passenger trains.

The following trains will be regulated

1. Train No.17230 Hyderabad – Thiruvananthapuram Sabari express will be regulated for 50 minutes at Kuruppantara.

2. Train No.16649 Mangalore – Thiruvananthapuram Parasuram express will be regulated for 45 minutes at Kuruppantara.

3. Train No.12625 Thiruvananthapuram – New Delhi Kerala express will be regulated for 50 minutes at Kottayam.

On 22.10.2018

The following train services will be fully cancelled

1. Train No.56387 / 56388 Ernakulam – Kayankulam – Ernakulam (via Kottayam) passenger trains.

2. Train No.66300 / 66301 Kollam – Ernakulam – Kollam (via Kottayam) MEMU passenger trains.

3. Train No.66307 / 66308 Ernakulam – Kollam – Ernakulam (via Kottayam) MEMU passenger trains.

The following trains will be regulated

1. Train No.22647 Korba – Thiruvananthapuram express will be regulated for 1 hour and 10 minutes at Kuruppantara.

2. Train No.17230 Hyderabad – Thiruvananthapuram Sabari express will be regulated for 50 minutes at Kuruppantara.

3. Train No.16649 Mangalore – Thiruvananthapuram Parasuram express will be regulated for 45 minutes at Kuruppantara.

4. Train No.12625 Thiruvananthapuram – New Delhi Kerala express will be regulated for 50 minutes at Kottayam.

On 23.10.2018

The following train services will be fully cancelled

1. Train No.56387 / 56388 Ernakulam – Kayankulam – Ernakulam (via Kottayam) passenger trains.

2. Train No.66300 / 66301 Kollam – Ernakulam – Kollam (via Kottayam) MEMU passenger trains.

3. Train No.66307 / 66308 Ernakulam – Kollam – Ernakulam (via Kottayam) MEMU passenger trains.

The following trains will be regulated

1. Train No.17230 Hyderabad – Thiruvananthapuram Sabari express will be regulated for 50 minutes at Kuruppantara.

2. Train No.16649 Mangalore – Thiruvananthapuram Parasuram express will be regulated for 45 minutes at Kuruppantara.

3. Train No.12625 Thiruvananthapuram – New Delhi Kerala express will be regulated for 50 minutes at Kottayam.

On 24.10.2018

The following train services will be fully cancelled

1. Train No.66300 / 66301 Kollam – Ernakulam – Kollam (via Kottayam) MEMU passenger trains.

2. Train No.56381 / 56382 Ernakulam – Kayankulam – Ernakulam (via Alappuzha) passenger trains.

3. Train No.56387 / 56388 Ernakulam – Kayankulam – Ernakulam (via Kottayam) passenger trains.

The following trains will be diverted to run via Alappuzha

1. Train No.17229 Thiruvananthapuram – Hyderabad Sabari express.

2. Train No.22654 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram express.

3. Train No.22660 Dehradun – Kochuveli express.

4. Train No.12626 New Delhi – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala express.

And train No.16382 Kanniyakumari – Mumbai Jayanthi Janatha express will be regulated for 1 hour and 20 minutes at Kottayam.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd