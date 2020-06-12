Lockdown extension? These states say no

Mumbai: People walk along the sea-facing promenade at Marine Drive, during the first phase of unlocking the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai, Sunday, June 7, 2020. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: People walk along the sea-facing promenade at Marine Drive, during the first phase of unlocking the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai, Sunday, June 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

With Covid-19 infections showing no signs of easing across the country, at least three states have brushed aside rumours surrounding the lockdown extension. At present, the lockdown is restricted only to containment zones across the country and will continue till June 30. As part of the phased reopening, named as Unlock 1, a large number of social, economic, religious and sports activities are allowed to function by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Here is a list of states who have dismissed rumours on lockdown extension

Maharashtra

In the wake of reports that the Maharashtra government planned to withdraw the lockdown relaxations in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Friday made it clear that no such decision has been taken. Stating that some media reports were creating confusion in the minds of people, he said the government was easing the lockdown restrictions in phases to restart the economy.

“Some television news channels and social media platforms are speaking about lockdown being reimposed and closure of all shops. But the government has not taken any such decision,” Thackeray said in a statement. “Such news creates confusion among the people and it should not be telecast without verification. Forwarding such posts and telecasting news that create misunderstanding and spread rumours, is a crime.”

“We are easing lockdown restrictions in phases to restart the economy. But the lifting of restrictions does not mean unnecessary crowding and violating discipline of physical distancing and hygiene,” he said.

A day after the Centre announced significant relaxations under “Unlock 1”, the Maharashtra government had extended the lockdown till June 30, but announced a slew of relaxations and phase-wise resumption of activities under the “Mission Begin Again”.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) also took to Twitter to clarify speculations about the lockdown being reimposed.

The lockdown has not been reimposed. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has appealed to the people to refrain from crowding. He has earnestly requested them to follow the Govt’s instructions and take necessary precautions to stay safe and take care. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 12, 2020

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami also denied that his government was planning stricter lockdown and said false news was being spread over announcing another shutdown. He also warned of stern legal action on those spreading such rumours.

“I saw that such a message is being spread on my name on WhatsApp. We have not made any such announcement. The government has no such plans (to enforce stricter lockdown measures). Strict legal action will be taken against those spreading this false message,” the chief minister told reporters after opening the shutters of the Mettur dam to facilitate irrigation.

Delhi

In spite of the Supreme Court terming the situation in the national capital “horrific”, the Delhi government too made it clear that the lockdown would not be extended in the state. “No, the lockdown will not be extended,” Jain said while replying to a question on whether there have been any discussions to extend the lockdown.

