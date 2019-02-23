Toggle Menu
List of nodal officers appointed in all states to redress grievances by Kashmiris

The appointments were made as the Supreme Court on Friday directed the chief secretaries and police chiefs of all states and Union Territories to take “prompt action” to prevent incidents of targetting of Kashmiris across India.

160 students return from Dehradun after protests against Kashmiris
Protest against Kashmiri students at a medical college in Dehradun. (Express photo by Virender Singh Negi)

In the wake of incidents of assaults and harassment against residents of Jammu and Kashmir following the Pulwama terror attack, the Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed nodal officers in all states and union territories to ensure their security.

The details of these nodal police officers have been uploaded on the MHA website http://www.mha.gov.in.

In its advisory sent on Friday night, the MHA has conveyed to the state governments and Union Territory administrations to take all necessary steps to prevent any act of assault, threat, intimidation, social boycott etc., against Kashmiris as well as minorities in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court.

