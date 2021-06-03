Liquor vends to stay shut during weekend curfew in Mohali

In the modifications, liquor vends will remain closed during the weekend curfew.(Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/ Representational)

Owing to a decline in positivity rate and the number of Covid-19 cases in the district and after deliberations with stakeholders, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan Wednesday issued some modifications to restriction orders, which came into effect with immediate effect until further orders.

“In view of balancing the needs to contain and manage Covid-19 while at the same time, save and secure livelihoods of people, partial modification to previous orders have been made,” the DC said.

In the modifications, liquor vends will remain closed during the weekend curfew. The odd-even opening of shops in urban areas has been discontinued. Private Offices are allowed to open without any separate permission, but with 50 per cent staff.

Besides, restrictions regarding number of passengers travelling in personal vehicles stand withdrawn. However, they continue to be applicable on commercial vehicles/ taxis. Meanwhile, shops can remain open between 5 am to 5 pm, but no shopping malls or single/ multi-brand retail standalone shops will open except shops selling essential items in these complexes.

Market Associations have been asked to appoint Covid and display their names prominently. They will be personally responsible for ensuring adherence to Covid guidelines. The DC further said that restaurants and eateries can open only for home delivery till 9 pm but no dine-in or take-away. Both management and customer will be held liable for any violations.

“Services provided by self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers, IT repairs, etc will also be allowed,” the orders read.

Essential shops and small local shops inside gated residential societies which service local needs will be allowed to open.

Healthcare facilities permitted to restore the elective surgeries Dayalan informed that all government and private healthcare facilities in the district have been permitted to restore elective surgeries henceforth.

However, “it should be ensured that Level 3 capacity for Covid-19 is not compromised”, the DC said.