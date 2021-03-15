Liquor seizure case: Send my brother to jail if he is guilty, says Bihar minister

On November 8, at Bochaha police station in Muzaffarpur district, police lodged a case against 13 people, including Hansraj and school principal-cum-manager Amrendra Kushwaha.

A day after Bihar Assembly witnessed ruckus over the demand of the resignation of Land and Revenue Minister Ramsurat Rai in connection with the seizure of liquor from premises belonging to his brother in November, Rai reiterated on Sunday that land belonged to his brother Hansraj Rai.

The minister said his brother should be sent to jail if the police investigation finds him guilty. Hansraj is among 13 accused in the case. Rai said, “Just because Hansraj Rai is my brother does not make me guilty. He is among 13 accused. Let police investigate thoroughly and send my brother to jail if he is guilty.”

The RJD has demanded Rai’s resignation, accusing him of trying to shield his brother. The Opposition party raised the issue in the Assembly on March 11 and 13. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav told reporters Saturday that the minister should disclose the land documents.

Incidentally, it was Kushwaha who informed police after a truck loaded with liquor entered the school premises.

Tejashwi has been blaming the state government for not having taken action against the minister’s brother.