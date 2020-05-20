Liquor sales to start in Jharkhand from today

The sale of liquor will begin May 20. (Express File) The sale of liquor will begin May 20. (Express File)

Jharkhand government Tuesday announced e token systems, delivery via professional food aggregators in a bid to avoid overcrowding at the liquor stores in the state. The sale of liquor will begin May 20 which was suspended since the lockdown and the retail sales will be prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.

Along with the regular counter sales, the Excise Department said that people would use an application developed by the state NIC to get ‘e tokens’ and based on the allotted timings they will be able buy it from the respective shops. The shop owners will give them priority and a separate line will be maintained for them. “This will help in managing the crowd and the shops have been advised to maintain proper social distancing during the delivery,” a source said.

The department is also ‘trying’ to get professional food aggregators on board for home delivery. “After the department’s permission the aggregators would be able to tie with the retail liquor shops in various towns,” the excise department order said.



