‘Liquor raid’ in Gujarat: Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, Jignesh Mevani booked for trespassing

Jignesh Mevani, Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor during the raid. Jignesh Mevani, Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor during the raid.

Two days after Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor, Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel “raided” a woman’s house in Gandhinagar with their supporters and claimed to have recovered two pouches of country-made liquor, police on Saturday registered an FIR against them for criminal trespass on a complaint lodged by the woman, Kanchan Zala.

In the evening, the three leaders sat outside the Gandhinagar SP office for nearly four hours, urging the police to arrest them. They also met SP Virendra Yadav and demanded that they be arrested. Yadav, however, refused to arrest them, saying that the investigations were still on.

Hitting out at the government and the police administration for registering an FIR against them, they said that it was an attempt by the BJP government to “question their credibility”. They also demanded that the history of the woman complainant be made public. “The government should declare the criminal background of woman. Her husband was into bootlegging and there were three cases against him…. Instead of making the state liquor-free, they have booked us,” they said.

The SP confirmed that the woman does have a history of cases under liquor prohibition. He said that the woman complainant is also being probed.

Kanchan, whose house was “raided” by the three leaders on Thursday, said that she was terrified by the manner her house was “raided”, and alleged that liquor pouches were “planted” in her house.

