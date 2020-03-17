LIP chief booked for re-connecting snapped power connections

Bains had gone to the Santokhpura Mohalla and Lamma Pind part of the city to re-connect the connections last Wednesday. Bains had gone to the Santokhpura Mohalla and Lamma Pind part of the city to re-connect the connections last Wednesday.

Lok Insaaf Party president and MLA Simranjit Singh Bains has been booked for re-connecting around 20 electricity connections of some families which were disconnected by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Two cases were registered against him under Section 336 IPC and Section 138 and 150 of Electricity Act 2003 at police division number 8 and Rama Mandi Police station. The action was taken on PSPCL’s complaint.

He had re-connected the connection of one Mindo Devi whose connection was disconnected for not paying the due amount of Rs 15,000. Similarly, he re-connected other connections in the different parts of the city.

