LIP, AAP protest against Modi government over rising fuel, gas prices

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Arvind Kejriwal and Lok Insaf Party (LIP) of Simarjeet Singh Bains on Monday held separate protests against the central government on the same issues — inflation including rising prices of fuel (petrol, diesel) and gas.

Once allies, the parties held separate rallies in Ludhiana.

LIP workers took out a march from Jagraon bridge to Ghanta Ghar Chowk while seated on a mule cart. They also loaded a scooter, a gas cylinder and a motorbike on the cart and raised slogans against the Modi government over rising prices of petroleum goods, diesel, gas and other products. They carried placards which read: “Akkad Bakkad Bambey Bo…80, 90…poora 100…”.

Party spokesperson and LIP’s Gill constituency in-charge Gagandeep Singh alias Sunny Kainth, while speaking to the media, said: “Despite the rates of crude oil coming down drastically in the international market, the government has been increasing the rates of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders, which is affecting daily lives of common people who are finding it difficult to run their homes.”

He said that the Modi government has been engaged in “doublespeak” because during the UPA regime when Dr Manmohan Singh was the prime minister, the BJP used to protest against the increase in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, “but now when it itself is in power, it is doing nothing to lighten the burden of common man and is keeping mum on the issue of inflation”.

Meanwhile, AAP too protested outside the DC office complex in Ludhiana Monday.

Dupinder Singh, AAP media in-charge, Ludhiana city, said, “Compared to the northern states, petrol is Rs 4.1 more expensive in Punjab and diesel is Rs 3.1 more expensive. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh is sitting in his royal farmhouse, but no attention is paid to the problems of the people.”

AAP in a statement, further said that “Capt Amarinder was looting the state’s wealth by giving a free hand to the mafia and by filling his and his cronies’ coffers, and was now trying to compensate by charging people extra taxes on basic necessities like fuel, which was pushing the fuel prices further”. AAP stated that the increase in the prices of fuel will not only affect the common man but it will also affect the already burdened farmers as it would increase their cost of production.

”Today the people of Punjab were being hit from both sides. On the one hand, the Modi government at the Centre was resorting to all sorts of atrocities to crush the farmers’ movement. On the other hand, the chief minister of an agriculture-oriented state, Capt Amarinder Singh, instead of holding the hands of the farmers, was making the people miserable by imposing additional taxes on fuel. Rising fuel prices will also push up the prices of daily necessities, which will further hit the poor. The chief minister of Punjab is busy enjoying his lavishes in his farmhouse and seems to have no care for the masses,” said the AAP leaders.

“Captain Amarinder had proved yet again that the welfare of the people was not his top priority…AAP had always been raising the issues of the people and will continue to fight for their rights…After AAP will come to power in 2022, every problem of the people would be solved on priority basis…implementing Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal model in Punjab would improve the lives of the people, provide relief from inflation and price rise and put a stop to the mafia rule,” read the AAP statement.