Lioness, 4 blackbucks found dead in Gir forest

A lioness and flour blackbucks have been found dead near a dam site in Visavadar range of Gir West division on Friday, the forest department said. The carcasses have been sent for post-morterm to ascertain the cause of death.

Chief Conservator of Forest (Junagadh Wildlife Circle) Dushyant Vasavada said, “The animals were found dead on the bank of a dam site at Vekariya village of Visavadar range forest in Gir West forest division on Friday evening, and the cause of their death is being ascertained. The lioness’s age is around five to nine years.”

Vasavada said that primarily they are not considering the death of the lioness due to the recent cyclone Tauktae that hit and passed through the region on May 17 night. “The exact cause of death could be ascertained only after post-morterm and an inquiry into the incident,” he added.

Citing that there could be different possibilities behind the deaths, Vasavada said it was also possible that the lioness had chased the blackbucks and got trapped in the deep water and drowned.