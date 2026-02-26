Linked by blood and sacrifice, back Gaza peace: PM Modi to Israel Parliament

In a significant formulation before Israeli parliamentarians in the Knesset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday backed the Gaza peace initiative, saying it holds the promise of a “just and durable peace” for all people of the region, including by “addressing the Palestine issue”.

His remarks are significant given that a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is holding in Gaza after two years of intense fighting.

Becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Knesset, hours after he was received by counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the Ben Gurion international airport in Tel Aviv, Modi mentioned the Palestine issue before Israel’s political leadership seated across the aisle.

In a 31-minute speech, punctuated by applause and standing ovation, and heard by Netanyahu, Leader of Opposition Yair Lapid and Speaker Amir Ohana, Modi spoke of “India’s connection to this land… written in blood and sacrifice”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu upon arrival in Tel Aviv, Israel. (PTI)

“The Gaza peace initiative that was endorsed by the UN Security Council offers a pathway. India has expressed its firm support for the initiative. We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue.”

“Let all our efforts be guided by wisdom, courage, and humanity. The road to peace is not always easy. But India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region,” he said.

He struck a chord with the Israeli lawmakers when he recalled the October 7 and 26/11 terror attacks in the same breath: “I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7. We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction, in this moment, and beyond.”

“No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism,” he said, adding that “India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism, with no double standards.”

“Terrorism aims to destabilise societies, to block development, and to erode trust. Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action, because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. That is why, India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability,” he said.

“Some years ago, when you concluded the Abraham Accords, we applauded your courage and vision. It was a moment of new hope for a long-troubled region. Since then, the situation has changed significantly. The path is even more challenging. Yet it is important to sustain that hope,” he said, in a reference to the US-brokered accord to normalise ties between Israel and the Arab world, and how the efforts were scuttled by the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel by Hamas and the war in Gaza that followed.

Expressing optimism, Modi said, “Our shared ideals are the deep foundations that give strength to our modern partnership. We are democracies shaped by history and focused on the future. Our partnership is grounded in shared experience and shared aspirations. Our strong partnership not only serves national interests but also contributes to global stability and prosperity. Let us ensure that the friendship between India and Israel remains a source of strength in an uncertain world.”

He said Jewish communities have lived in India without fear of persecution or discrimination. “They have preserved their faith and participated fully in society. That record is a source of pride for us”.

Highlighting historical and cultural ties between India and Israel, dating back over 2,000 years, Modi flagged India’s economic growth and strategic partnership with Israel, including defence cooperation and technological collaboration. He also highlighted cultural exchanges, such as yoga and Ayurveda in Israel, and the establishment of 43 centres of excellence for agriculture in India.

Netanyahu, on his part, recalled the “Modi hug” at the airport, and described him as “more than a friend, a brother.” He said, “You stood next to Israel. You stood by Israel. You stood for Israel. You stood for the truth.”

Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, said, “Prime Minister, you are, as King David was, both statesman and a poet”.

Opposition leader Lapid said the “entire State of Israel is filled with admiration for your leadership, to your friendship, to the fact that you were here for us in our time of trouble, and to the eternal alliance between our two States.”

Earlier in the day, after a private meeting with Netanyahu soon after his arrival, Modi, in a post on X, said, “Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years. We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region.”

“I am extremely honoured to be received by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs Netanyahu at the airport. I look forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship,” he said.

Welcoming him at the airport, Netanyahu said, “This is a bond of real friendship!”

“My wife Sara and I welcomed today our good friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who has arrived for another historic visit to Israel. Prime Minister Modi previously visited Israel in 2017, and I later paid a reciprocal visit to India that was truly exceptional.”

“We share a close personal relationship, speak often, and I believe that the deep friendship between us powerfully reflects on the ties between our two countries,” he said. He said they will visit an innovation event in Jerusalem, and host Prime Minister Modi at a dinner.

“Tomorrow we will visit Yad Vashem, and afterwards hold another meeting together with our teams, during which we will sign a series of agreements in the economic, security, and diplomatic spheres that will further advance cooperation between Israel and India,” Netanyahu said.

India and Israel are set to elevate their strategic partnership Thursday, and are also expected to sign a series of agreements in the economic, security, and diplomatic spheres.