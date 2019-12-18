Situation along LoC can escalate anytime, India needs to be prepared: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

“The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) can escalate any time,” Army chief Bipin Rawat said. (PTI File photo) “The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) can escalate any time,” Army chief Bipin Rawat said. (PTI File photo)

The situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time, Army Chief Bipin Rawat said Wednesday, adding the country has to be prepared for it.

Rawat’s remarks came in the backdrop of increasing ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir was conferred with special status which was revoked on August 5.

“The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) can escalate any time. We have to be prepared for escalatory matrix,” Rawat was quoted as saying by PTI.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had told the Lok Sabha in November that “950 incidents of ceasefire violation had been reported along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir between August and October 2019.” General Bipin Rawat is slated to retire on December 31 and Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane will succeed him.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the recent amendment in the Citizenship law in India may lead to conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations.

(With PTI inputs)

