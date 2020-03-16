Limbayat, Rander in Surat under Distubred Areas Act

In a press release, Jadeja mentioned that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure safety and security of its citizens. In a press release, Jadeja mentioned that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure safety and security of its citizens.

Limbayat and Rander police station areas in Surat have been brought under the Disturbed Areas Act in an announcement made by State Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Sunday.

In a press release, Jadeja mentioned that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure safety and security of its citizens. “Certain elements, with the help of muscle power, harass people to get properties. Keeping this in mind, the state government decided to impose Disturbed Area Act in Rander and Limbayat police station areas,” said Jadeja.

Now those who want to purchase properties in Rander and Limbayat areas have to seek permission from the District Collector.

The Surat West seat (Rander) BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, and Limbayat MLA Sangeeta Patil, have been demanding the imposition of Disturbed areas Act in their areas.

In the release, Jadeja further mentioned that along with BJP MLAs, representations were made to the government by different organisations and people of both the areas. Surat police commissioner and District collector also gave positive response for the proposal.

Talking to the Indian Express, Surat West BJP MLA Purnesh Modi said, “Residents of various societies are happy with the government decision as they can now live peacefully.”

