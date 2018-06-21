Likely to depute aircraft for Haj flights: Air India suspends Chandigarh-Bangkok bookings from July 13 to Sept-end

The Air India had started the direct flight from Chandigarh to Bangkok from December last year. (Express photo) The Air India had started the direct flight from Chandigarh to Bangkok from December last year. (Express photo)

National carrier Air India has temporarily suspended bookings for Chandigarh-Bangkok flights for travel dates starting July 13 to September end as the airline is planning to depute the aircraft for Haj flights. Officials said if the airline announces the suspension of the flight, the passengers who have already booked their tickets on the dates will be provided flights from New Delhi.

As on Wednesday evening, on the Air India website, booking for the Chandigarh-Bangkok-Chandigarh flight was unavailable after July 13. No direct flight to Bangkok is available from Chandigarh till September end.

Sources in the Air India confirmed to Chandigarh Newsline that the bookings have been temporarily suspended because the aircraft used for Chandigarh-Bangkok sector may be shifted for the Haj operations.

A Delhi-based Air India official told Chandigarh Newsline on Wednesday that the headquarters are yet to take a final call on the temporary suspension of the Chandigarh-Bangkok-Chandigarh flight for the period. The official, however, said that bookings have been suspended.

”Thousands of pilgrims visit Saudi Arabia every year from India and Air India shift the aircrafts from different sector for the Haj operations. This year, the aircraft used for Chandigarh-Bangkok-Chandigarh sector is likely to be deputed for the Haj operations. We will inform the passengers after a final decision is taken by the headquarters,” said the airline official.

The Air India ferries the Haj pilgrims from different parts of the country to Saudi Arabia. The flight operations for Haj 2018 from India will start from July 14. Lakhs of pilgrims from across the world will be performing Haj in August.

The Air India operates the Chandigarh-Bangkok-Chandigarh flight four times a week. Initially, it was operating thrice a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday), but the Air India added one more day following a good response.

On Wednesday, Air India officials at Chandigarh airport said that they are continuously receiving calls from passengers who are not able to book flights to Bangkok.

