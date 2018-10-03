Like Mahatma Gandhi talked of swadeshi, Modi’s thrust is on Make in India campaign: Vijay Rupani

Highlighting Gandhi’s link to Surat as part of the Dandi March and Bardoli Satyagrah, the CM said,” The people of Surat accepted Mahatma’s thoughts and participated in the satyagrah and in the freedom movement… Gujarat and Gandhi are one. We feel proud to call Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.” (PTI Photo) Highlighting Gandhi’s link to Surat as part of the Dandi March and Bardoli Satyagrah, the CM said,” The people of Surat accepted Mahatma’s thoughts and participated in the satyagrah and in the freedom movement… Gujarat and Gandhi are one. We feel proud to call Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.” (PTI Photo)

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani here on Tuesday said that like Father of the Nation who talked about “swadeshi” during the freedom struggle, today in the era of globalisation Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the “Make in India” campaign, and through it the country will progress.

Speaking at an event where he inaugurated several projects, the CM said, “Following his (Gandhi) thoughts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose cleanliness as a national drive. Four years ago, when he picked up a broom, the Opposition leaders mocked him. Now, the entire country is participating in the cleanliness drive. In the coming years, India will not be called a poor or a dirty country, but clean country, and our country will definitely become a super power.”

“The thoughts and sayings of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle were not limited to its time… they are relevant even today. Before Independence, there used to be the slogan of “die for the nation”. Now, in present scenario, it is changed to “live for the nation”. To live for the nation and work for the development of nation,” he added.

Highlighting Gandhi’s link to Surat as part of the Dandi March and Bardoli Satyagrah, the CM said,” The people of Surat accepted Mahatma’s thoughts and participated in the satyagrah and in the freedom movement… Gujarat and Gandhi are one. We feel proud to call Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App