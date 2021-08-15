Like in sports, language will no longer be barrier to success in academics: PM Modi

Language will no longer be a barrier in achieving one’s academic potential, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Sunday, highlighting the new National Education Policy’s emphasis on using the mother tongue or regional language as the medium of instruction in school and higher education.

Citing the example of India’s recent performance in the Olympics, the PM said that language could not stop our sportspersons from excelling and it is time to replicate this in the field of education. “Unfortunately, language has become a source of division in our country. We have caged a significant chunk of our young talent because of language barriers. Many talented youngsters are adept at communicating in a local language… when a poor man’s son or daughter studies in their regional language and becomes professionals, then this will do justice to their capabilities,” he said.

He also said the NEP has a special feature under which sports have been made a part of mainstream education instead of extracurricular. “There was a time when sports wasn’t considered a part of mainstream life. Parents also used to often taunt their children to not waste their time in play. But there’s more awareness now. What we experienced in the Olympics this time was a big turning point for our country,” he added.