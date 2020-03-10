Like each year, police cover Aligarh mosque ahead of Holi

The caretaker of the mosque, Haji Mohammad Iqbal, 70, said, “This practice is on for the last three years and we support it.” The caretaker of the mosque, Haji Mohammad Iqbal, 70, said, “This practice is on for the last three years and we support it.”

Aligarh police on Sunday evening covered a mosque in the city with cloth on all sides in order to prevent any communal flare-up when colours are sprayed on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday.

The police said it is a regular exercise Halwaiyan mosque is situated in an area under Kotwali police station near Sabzi Mandi crossing in the city.

Aligarh Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek told The Indian Express: “This is being done ahead of Holi for the last few years because Holi is played on the chauraha (crossing) near the mosque. After consultation with local residents, the police put up a cloth cover every year on Holi to ensure colours played on Holi don’t splash on walls of the mosque, and it does not become a communal issue.”

The caretaker of the mosque, Haji Mohammad Iqbal, 70, said, “This practice is on for the last three years and we support it. The police bear the cost every year. It is a good move because it prevents any kind of communal flare-up in the area and protects the mosque… There is a lot of hooliganism when colours are played.”

