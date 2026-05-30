5 killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert (be prepared) of thunderstorms for 13 districts. (PTI Photo)

At least five people, including a girl and two women, were killed in lightning strikes in four districts of Jharkhand in the past 24 hours, police said.

Two deaths were reported from Garhwa district on Friday, and one each from Ranchi, Dhanbad and Bokaro, officers said.

A 12-year-old girl, identified as Ashrita, was killed in a lightning strike when she was collecting mangoes from a tree with her parents at Kulli village under the Itki Police Station limits in Ranchi on Friday, an officer said.

Her parents were injured and admitted to the local health centre, he said.

In Garhwa, a 45-year-old woman died after being struck by lightning in Garakhurd village under the Kandi Police Station limits, while a man, aged 32, was killed in Banajangha village, another officer said.