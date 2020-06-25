Lightning kills farm labourer in Amreli, 2 drown in Rajkot

A teenager and a youth drowned while having a swim in Nyari river in Virda-Vajdi village on the western outskirts of Rajkot city on Wednesday afternoon. (Representational) A teenager and a youth drowned while having a swim in Nyari river in Virda-Vajdi village on the western outskirts of Rajkot city on Wednesday afternoon. (Representational)

An agricultural labourer was killed after being struck by lightning in Amreli district, while two cousin brothers drowned while swimming in a river near Rajkot during heavy monsoon rain in some districts of Saurashtra region on Wednesday.

Dinesh Solanki (34), an agricultural labourer was killed by lightning while he was working on agricultural field of one Chandubhai Nathani in Nadala village of Babra taluak of Amreli district, said BG Solanki, taluka development officer of Babra.

SN Gohil, police inspector of Babra, said Solanki was killed on the spot around 3.30 pm. His wife and two sons who were also working on the same field escaped unhurt, he said.

Flood control room of Amreli district said that 14 millimetre (mm) rain was reported in Babra taluka on Wednesday. However, some villages received heavy rainfall and traffic on a rural road connecting Ghughrala and Panasada villages was disrupted after a causeway was flooded. In the neighbouring Vadiya taluka of Amreli, 40 mm rain was reported, while coastal Rajula taluka experienced 32 mm rain.

A teenager and a youth drowned while having a swim in Nyari river in Virda-Vajdi village on the western outskirts of Rajkot city on Wednesday afternoon. The victims were identified as Dhiru Surela (18) and his cousin brother Arjun, both residents of Virda Vajdi village. “Dhiru worked in a local factory, while Arjun was a student. While the brothers were enjoying their swim, they were trapped in deep waters and drowned. A third cousin who was with them alerted other villagers who rushed to the spot but they could not save them,” said V P Ahir, police sub-inspector of Rajkot Taluka police station who went to the spot.

Rain was also reported from Jasdan and Vinchhiya taluka of Rajkot district and Bhavnagar, Mahuva and Vallabhipur talukas of Bhavnagar districts, as well as Morbi district.

