Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Lightning kills 2 in Jharkhand

The victims Balram Yadav (56) and Manmati Devi (45) were grazing cattle in a field when thunderbolt struck, killing them on the spot on Monday, the police said.

By: PTI | Medininagar |
July 26, 2022 2:20:14 pm
Representational image (Reuters)

Two persons including a woman were killed when lightning struck them in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.



The bodies have been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyulu Dodde told PTI that a compensation of Rs 4 lakh would be provided to the victims family from Disaster Management fund.

