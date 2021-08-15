Lighthouse Journalism, a crowdfunding model to highlight under-reported stories, launched on I-Day

Lighthouse Journalism, a crowdfunding platform to showcase and bring to light stories that are otherwise ignored or under-reported in mainstream media, was launched on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

A Google initiative and supported by The Indian Express, the project will bring out stories of individuals, groups or organisations who have been changemakers, and have left a positive impact on society.

The project leverages community building, technology and crowdfunding to achieve its goals.

Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO of indianexpress.com said Lighthouse Journalism will change the way communities identify changemakers and publicise their achievements. “It will also throw light on issues and themes which have been ignored so far using a unique crowd-funded model of journalism,” Sindhwani added.

The initiative, to be anchored by indianexpress.com, is a winner of the Google News Initiative Innovation Challenges award which empowers news innovators from around the world to demonstrate new thinking in online journalism.

To raise a theme for a journalist to cover on the platform, users will have to register on http://www.lighthousejournalism.com and pay a token amount. They can also popularise and invite crowdfunding for the project through social media.

Each project, however, is subject to approval by the editorial board, which also decides the limit of funds to be raised for the project and remuneration to be given out to a freelance journalist.