Lift gherao of Visva-Bharati University V-C home, says HC

Calcutta HIGH Court in an interim order on Friday barred demonstrations outside the residence of Visva-Bharati University (VBU) Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, and said protests cannot be held within 50 metres of either the academic and administrative buildings on the university campus or the V-C’s home.

The court also directed Santiniketan police to break all the locks in the institution’s administrative building. Students have been protesting on the campus, including outside the V-C’s residence, to pressure the university administration to withdraw an order to rusticate three students.

In the order, the single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha also instructed the police to appoint three constables for the V-C’s security. “All demonstrations, banners, barricades and obstruction outside the residence of the Vice-Chancellor shall be forthwith removed by the Officer-in-charge, Santiniketan Police Station. The Vice-Chancellor of the University in addition to his own security guards shall also be provided with three constables from the Santiniketan Police Station for his protection. The locks on the administrative building and any other part of the University by the students shall be broken open by the Officer-in-charge, Santiniketan Police Station, and the premises shall be handed over to concerned persons,” read the court order.

“No demonstration shall be conducted by any student or any person within a distance of 50 meters of any portion or part of the University, particularly, the schools, classrooms, the residence of the Vice-Chancellor, teachers, professors, officials, staff library, the administrative buildings, laboratories etc. ”

Following the court directive, the police removed barricades outside Chakraborty’s residence and broke the locks that students had placed on several gates.

Justice Mantha said the normal functioning of the university must be restored immediately. The court posted the matter for hearing on September 8.

It asked the Vice-Chancellor and the protesting students not to make provocative statements, and added that it would hear the grievances of the three students on the adjourned date.