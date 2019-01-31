Lifestyle diseases taking toll on Kerala’s health index: economic review

Kerala’s famed health indices are poised to face an uphill task of sustainability due to the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCD) at an alarming rate, according to the state economic review-2018, which was presented in the Assembly on Wednesday. While the recent health index report, prepared by the World Bank and the Niti Aayog, has ranked Kerala at the top among the states in terms of health performance, the economic review paints a grim scenario.

The report has raised serious concern about sustaining the achievements of the health sector — such as high life expectancy, low infant mortality rate, low birth and death rates – as lifestyle diseases, or NCDs, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary heart disease, cancer and geriatric problems become rampant.

The report said that while 42 per cent of total deaths in India are due to NCDs, in Kerala more than 52 per cent of total deaths in the productive age group of 30-59 years is due to such diseases.

The report states, “Studies show that 27 per cent of Kerala adult males have diabetes mellitus compared to 15 per cent at the national level; 19 per cent of adult female population is diabetic, compared to 11 per cent in India. Genetic predisposition, dietary habits and sedentary lifestyle are considered to be the reason for this phenomenon.”

It noted that 40.6 per cent of adult men and 38.5 per cent of adult women suffer from hypertension, compared to 30.7 per cent and 31.9 per cent, respectively, at the national level.

“Incidents of obesity, hyperlipedemia, heart attack and stroke are also high. Cancer mortality is extremely high in males in Kerala compared to the national average,’’ it said.