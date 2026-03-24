A ‘lifeline’ restored in Rayalaseema: Andhra minister hails FCRA nod for Rural Development Trust

Andhra Pradesh minister S Savitha on Tuesday said the Rural Development Trust (RDT), an NGO that works in the Rayalaseema region, has finally got its Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) clearance restored, allowing it to resume full operations.

She described RDT as a well-known organisation that has served the people of Rayalaseema for nearly 50 years. Founded by humanitarians Vicente Ferrer and Anne Ferrer, RDT has run hospitals and clinics, supported education, helped people with disabilities, built better homes for the poor, promoted women’s development, encouraged sports, and assisted farmers — all in some of the driest and most challenging parts of Andhra Pradesh, Savitha said.