Lifeboat, distress beacon found of Odisha, but 22 sailors still missing

ICGS Varad, in coordination with merchant vessels in the area, is undertaking an extensive search for the missing crew members.

Three days after a cargo ship sank off Odisha coast, an emergency beacon of the vessel and a lifeboat were recovered from the search area in Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. There is no trace of any of the 22 missing crew members of MV Ocean Winner yet.

Since Saturday night, Indian Coast Guard has been conducting an intensive search for the 22 of 24 missing crew members of the Panama-flagged cargo ship.

ICGS Varad, the advanced, indigenously built Vikram-class offshore patrol vessel of the Indian Coast Guard, recovered an emergency beacon from the area, which, on verification, was confirmed to be associated with MV Ocean Winner, said officials.