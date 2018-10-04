Life of complainant in 1999 case against CM Yogi Adityanath under threat: Raj Babbar

Congress state chief Raj Babbar with Talat Aziz at a press conference in Lucknow. Vishal Srivastava Congress state chief Raj Babbar with Talat Aziz at a press conference in Lucknow. Vishal Srivastava

A week after a Maharajganj court ordered to issue notice to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in connection with a 19-year-old case in which a constable was killed, Congress state president Raj Babbar on Wednesday alleged that the life of complainant in the case Talat Aziz is under threat. Aziz, who was an SP leader at the time of the incident, is now with Congress.

“Inki jaan ko khatra hai, inke pariwar ko khatra hai (Her life in under threat, her family is under threat),” Babbar said at a press conference, adding that the party is with Aziz. “Vivek Tiwari ka murder sarkari machinery ne kiya, Vivek Tiwari ki hatya sarkari pistol se, sarkari wardi pehenkarke sarkar ne ki hai…Inka jab katal ho jayega to dhunda jayega ki wardi pehni thi ki nahi, main uske pehle ki baat kar raha hun… (Vivek Tiwari’s murder was done by government machinery, by a government pistol, by a government uniform. Before such a thing happens to her, I am speaking about it…),” he added.

In 1999, a cavalcade ferrying Adityanath, who was then BJP MP from Gorakhpur, was passing through the Dharampur crossing in Maharajganj where the SP was protesting against the then BJP-led state government. Both groups allegedly clashed and a police constable, Satya Prakash, who was deployed for Aziz’s security, died in the crossfire.

Aziz, an SP leader at the time, had later gotten an FIR registered against Adityanath and around 50 unidentified associates of his on various charges including murder and attempt to murder at the Kotwali police station

in Maharajganj. “Adityanath is an accused in the case in which my police gunner had died. The case was revived after a notice was sent to him on the orders of the court. He is an important person and I am fighting the case to get justice for Satya Prakash Yadav,” said Aziz.

Babbar said that the CM is today sitting on “a very big chair”, and Aziz and her family are secular people. Later, the Congress state president targeted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat by saying that earlier, the RSS used to work from Nagpur but these days, it works from the South Block in New Delhi and speaks the language of South Block and those who are in power.

The Ministry of External Affairs is largely located in South Block, a building that also houses the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Defence.

“Bhagwan Ram ki puja ho unka mandir bane usmein koi burayi nahi hai, koi usmein tippari nahi karega. Jab bhagwan Ram ki baat hoti hai to samajhye chunao aa gaya...(There is nothing wrong in worshipping Lord Ram and building a temple…whenever the topic of Lord Ram comes up, you can assume that the time for elections is near),” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App