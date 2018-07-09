Life imprisonment for man for raping five-year-old girl

A case was lodged at the Keshoraipatan police station and the police had filed the charge sheet within four days of the crime A case was lodged at the Keshoraipatan police station and the police had filed the charge sheet within four days of the crime

A POCSO court in Bundi sentenced a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment on Monday for raping a five-year-old girl in the district four years ago.

Special judge of POCSO court Deepak Dubey sentenced Shivraj Kavet (22), a resident of Gamach village under the Keshoraipatan police station in Bundi district, to life imprisonment for raping the minor daughter of his neighbour, Special Public Prosecutor Mahendra Kumar Sharma said, adding that the court also slapped a penalty of Rs 5,000 on the convict.

On April 26, 2014, the convict had lured the girl while she was returning home after purchasing ice cream from a nearby shop, taken her to an isolated spot and raped her, Sharma said. A case was lodged at the Keshoraipatan police station and the police had filed the charge sheet within four days of the crime, he added.

The statements of 14 witnesses were recorded during the trial, Sharma said.

