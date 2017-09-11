Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeks consolidated list of Delhi civic bodies’ assets, liabilities

Delhi LG Anil Baijal Delhi LG Anil Baijal

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has sought a consolidated list of assets and liabilities of the three BJP-led civic bodies from the urban development department of the Delhi government. The direction was issued by Baijal on Monday at a meeting which was attended by the chief secretary, commissioners of all three civic bodies, urban development department principal secretary and others. “The Lt Governor directed the Urban Development department to compile and furnish a consolidated list of assets and liabilities of the three corporations,” the L-G’s office said in a statement.

Of the three civic bodies, the north and east Delhi municipal corporations are cash-strapped and had on several occasions sought the help of the L-G and the Kejriwal government.

Sanitation workers of both the municipal corporations had protested against non-payment of their salaries in the past. In January this year, as the sanitation workers of the EDMC had gone on an indefinite strike, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had accused the BJP-run civic bodies of being saddled with “grave corruption”.

In the meeting, commissioners of south and east Delhi civic bodies informed the L-G that they will make their areas open defecation-free (ODF) by October 2, while the North Delhi Municipal Commission’s commissioner assured that it would be done by December 15, the statement from the L-G’s office said.

Baijal also directed all municipal commissioners and the DDA to explore the possibility of building more multi-level stack parking and surface parking facilities in their areas for smooth implementation of the upcoming ‘Parking Policy’.

The policy aims at better management of the limited parking space available in the city.

Senior officers should oversee maintenance of municipal assets like parks, flyovers, open gyms. Further, officers should also undertake regular field visit, Baijal said.

The L-G stressed that there is a need to re-engineer the design of dhalaos (garbage dumps) so that garbage does not spill over and stray animals do not loiter around these sites. “The Lt Governor advised the corporations to explore scaling up the compactors-model deployed in certain areas of SDMC,” the L-G office said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App