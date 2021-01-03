Lies being spread, BJP all for backward people: Jagannath Sarkar

POINTING OUT that Bengal’s SC ST population including Matuas are still downtrodden, Jagannath Sarkar BJP MP from Ranaghat stated that the party is “all for backward people of Bengal”. Sarkar was addressing a press conference in the BJP state headquarters in Kolkata.

“There are around 60 per cent people in Bengal who are backward. They include SC ST and even the Matuas. It is BJP who is the only party who truly are working for the development of the backward classes. Crores of rupees are being given by the Centre for development of SC and ST people including stipends for needy students,” said Sarkar in presence of Dulal Bor, state president of SC Morcha.

His press conference comes at a time when Matua community leaders including party MP Shantanu Thakur reiterated the need for timely implementation of CAA. Amit Shah is expected to visit Bengal in January and hold a public meeting in Thakurnagar, North 24 parganas which is a hub of Matuas.

“There were canards spread by Congress and the Communists that BJP is a party of Brahmins and businessmen. But their lies have been exposed. Our Prime minister Narendra Modi is from an economically poor background,” said Sarkar.

“In Bengal, lakhs of youths who are from backward classes have become migratory laborers and venture outside for work. This is because one has to pay cut money to the ruling party for getting jobs under various schemes in the state. This is despite the Prime minister trying hard for the poor and backward classes,” said Sarkar.

“No development is possible by shutting down factories. The Left did it and so did Trinamool Congress. We will bring in industry in Bengal. The youths including those from backward classes will get jobs and will never have to leave their families for work,” said Sarkar.

Commenting on leaders and MLAs leaving Trinamool Congress, Sarkar said, “As one by one everyone is leaving TMC, I am not sure we will have an opponent to contest with before the elections.”