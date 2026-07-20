How much unclaimed money is lying with LIC and EPFO? Centre reveals latest figures

Unclaimed money with LIC and EPFO has reached significant levels, according to the latest figures shared by the Centre. (Image generated using AI)

LIC, EPFO unclaimed money: The Central government has released the latest data on unclaimed money lying with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). LIC was established on September 1, 1956, after the Life Insurance Corporation Act was passed on June 19, 1956, while EPFO was set up in 1952.

LIC was created to make life insurance accessible to people across the country, especially in rural areas, by providing financial protection at an affordable cost. EPFO, meanwhile, was established to manage provident fund, pension and insurance schemes for workers employed in the organised sector.

During the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha MP Dr MK Vishnu Prasad asked the government to provide details of the total amount of unclaimed money and deposits lying with the LIC and the EPFO. He also sought information on the steps taken by LIC and EPFO to identify and return such unclaimed funds to account holders, nominees or legal heirs.