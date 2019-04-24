Chandigarh: Librarian at GMCH-32 honoured for her study on medical research in India

Dr Har Kaur, librarian at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, has been conferred with the Dr Kautilya Shukla Award for ‘best paper’, during a conference held at IIHMR University, Jaipur, on April 21. She received the award for her research, ‘Mapping of Medical Research of India’.

Dr Har Kaur is the first recipient of this award from Tricity and has published 30 national and International publications. The award was presented by Dr R L Raina, vice-chancellor of GMCH, Dr D V Singh, chief librarian of Delhi University, Dr P K Gupta, former director of Rajasthan University and P R Meena, president of Federation of Health Science Library Association India.

“No research work in this arena has been done so far. I have tried to collate the data related to medical research in top 10 medical institutions in India over a decade, on the basis of their contribution, ranking and quality. Nowadays, researchers are carrying out study on various topics without working on its quality. The work is getting published in different journals but there is no one to keep a check whether their research is making any real contribution or not. There is a need of real research in this field as it can help solve various illnesses. This award is very prestigious and it motivates me to contribute more in this field of research,” Dr Har Kaur told Newsline.

“Citations play an important role these days to check the quality of publications. Earlier, there was paucity of means to check the quality (number of citation and H-Index ). But nowadays, number of citation databases like SCOPUS and ‘Web of Science’ are available to check the quality as per the H-Index of an author,” added Dr Kaur.