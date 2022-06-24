scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
Chidambaram terms US abortion ruling ‘deeply disappointing’

Hitting out at the US justice system, the senior Congress leader said, "When a nation is hopelessly divided, non-elected judges can impose their prejudiced opinions on the people and get away."

Updated: June 24, 2022 11:41:49 pm
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday slammed the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade judgment, which made abortion a constitutional right. In a series of tweet, Chidambaram said that “today is a sad day and deeply disappointing day for liberty, equality, privacy and dignity — especially of women.”

“If you look hard, you will find tears rolling down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty,” he added.

The US Supreme Court took the dramatic step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide, handing a momentous victory to Republicans and religious conservatives who want to limit or ban the procedure. The court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority, upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks.

Also read |Explained: What is Roe v. Wade, which the US Supreme Court has overturned — and why is it significant?

Hitting out at the US justice system, the senior Congress leader also said, “When a nation is hopelessly divided, non-elected judges can impose their prejudiced opinions on the people and get away.”

Being one of the first leaders from India to react on the issue, he also said, “Constitutional rights are not ‘given’ by the Court, they are birthrights. The Court cannot ‘take away’ a right that it has not given,” Chidambaram added.

Highlighting the problems which will be faced by the women due this overturning of the judgement, he said, “Can you imagine a woman bearing until full term and giving birth to an unwanted child; a child of a rapist; a child sowed by incest; a child which the mother cannot afford to bring into this world or cannot afford to feed or raise; and a child that may not get any love at all.”

